3/14/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.1.6

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is another update for the game to fix a few issues users reported today. Check out the change log below!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a typo in "The Catch" side quest

Fixed issue where resting would not trigger the NEW DAY bool so daily price adjustments and other stuff would not update

Changes & Additions:

Added additional hint to Plug's dialogue to let players know they NEED A CYBERWARE PROCESSOR TO GET OTHER CYBERWARE

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

If you're enjoying the game so far, please consider leaving a review. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the forums!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː