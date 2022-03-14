 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Chaos Chain update for 14 March 2022

3/14/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8369683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is another update for the game to fix a few issues users reported today. Check out the change log below!

Update 1.1.6 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a typo in "The Catch" side quest
  • Fixed issue where resting would not trigger the NEW DAY bool so daily price adjustments and other stuff would not update

Changes & Additions:

  • Added additional hint to Plug's dialogue to let players know they NEED A CYBERWARE PROCESSOR TO GET OTHER CYBERWARE

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

If you're enjoying the game so far, please consider leaving a review. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the forums!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː

Changed files in this update

Chaos Chain Content Depot 1536731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.