Chester update for 14 March 2022

Chester 1.2

Chester 1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.
Chester 1.2 brings some QOL changes to the game.
Lets dive right in.

First off, the hunting room has been given more cover and hiding places for the player to hide from the monster. The monster's ai has also been changed, and can no longer detect the player by proximity.

Next up, the game will no longer restart when the player dies. Instead, the game will continue, and the player will be able to play the whole game out. However, the player will always get the bad ending unless they can avoid dying for the entire playthrough.

Thanks for playing Chester, I look forward to your feedback.

  • Daniel, developer of Chester

