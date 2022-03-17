City Pack 2 - Adventure

Fellow Voyagers,
We have completed 14 more locations for you to discover. One of which is not even on planet Earth! We hope you enjoy these new locations, added for free to the base game.
Special Location
We wanted to spice up your travels a bit, so we added The Moon as a location for you to visit. How you'll get there we are leaving for you to figure out.
Other locations
This time around the keyword is adventure, one such adventurous location being the Galapagos Islands.
And as it might be cold for you up on the moon, we also included another couple of cold places for you, so you'll feel right at home here on Earth as well: The North Pole, and McMurdo (Antarctica).
It also felt timely to include Kiev, Ukraine in this city pack.
Us developers wish for Peace for Ukraine! <3
Complete list of new locations:
**
- Brussels, Belgium
- Cape Canaveral, USA
- Colombo, Sri Lanka
- Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
- Hawaii, USA
- Kathmandu, Nepal
- Kiev, Ukraine
- McMurdo, Antarctica
- Miami, USA
- The Moon
- Nuuk, Greenland
- The North Pole, Arctic
- San Francisco, USA
- Shanghai, China
**
Safe travels,
Voyager devs
