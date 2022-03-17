City Pack 2 - Adventure

Fellow Voyagers,

We have completed 14 more locations for you to discover. One of which is not even on planet Earth! We hope you enjoy these new locations, added for free to the base game.

Special Location

We wanted to spice up your travels a bit, so we added The Moon as a location for you to visit. How you'll get there we are leaving for you to figure out.

Other locations

This time around the keyword is adventure, one such adventurous location being the Galapagos Islands.

And as it might be cold for you up on the moon, we also included another couple of cold places for you, so you'll feel right at home here on Earth as well: The North Pole, and McMurdo (Antarctica).

It also felt timely to include Kiev, Ukraine in this city pack.

Us developers wish for Peace for Ukraine! <3

Complete list of new locations:

Brussels, Belgium

Cape Canaveral, USA

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

Hawaii, USA

Kathmandu, Nepal

Kiev, Ukraine

McMurdo, Antarctica

Miami, USA

The Moon

Nuuk, Greenland

The North Pole, Arctic

San Francisco, USA

Shanghai, China

Safe travels,

Voyager devs