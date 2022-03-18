Dev Log #14: Island 5, Battle Royale and so much more!

This update has been in the works for 6 months now and brings a lot of everything into the game. I hope you all enjoy it!
New Content:
- Battle Royale game mode added with tops lists displaying Wins and KD! Tons of new mechanics developed for this such as unfolding roof when you walk into a building, spawning crates that you can drop with the 'C' key that blocks hits etc. Try it out!
- A full new island added called i5 (island 5). It is around twice as big as all the previous islands combined and offers a lot of lategame things to do.
- A Match Making system is added. Queue up to fight other players for fame and glory (no item drops/exp loss and safe for hardcore players to die). Gather MMR to climb the rankings!
- Speedrun system implemented with a high score list. Will show the top 5 speedrunners and their time for each course. Support for an endless amount of courses. Find the speedrun starting positions by looking for a big wooden sign with a blue square next to it.
- Added 8 full new speedrun courses. (First Town to Castle, Castle of no Return, Second Town into Castle, Third Harbour Past Guardian, Fourth Town to Tonatiuh, x2 Seraph Area, Second Town into Ocean Castle, Island 4 Ocean into Castle).
- A new class has been added: Assassin. The weapons for this class requires strength and agility. Hence they can later on learn taunt and leap. They can also equip quivers with their weapons if they wish. Their weapons are fast, but short range with potential for high damage.
- A new type of currency has been added: Emeralds.
- Monsters now have the ability to become a star monster when spawned (1% chance). They can get 1,2 or 3 stars on them. The more stars the harder the monster becomes and the bigger chance it has to drop a new unique currency and larger chance to drop +0 gear.
- Added more chests with more unique content.
- A new type of areas have been added to all islands: Raids. Can be entered alone or in a group.
- 7 new Player Improvement crafts have been added. Some that can boost any pet that you use.
- Added many new Token crafts. For example a new craft that requires tokens and allows you to remove 1 point from all your stats and then redistribute those few points. Very useful if you misplaced a few points.
- Castle of no return has been extended.
- Water castle on i4 has been extended.
- New skill added: "Pet Power". Increases the chance for the pet to cast entangle on monsteres, also increases the duration. Increases the pet damage by 1 per point. Each point also increases the chance to heal and the healing amount. This skill can now be crafted onto items and can also be generated on +0 items.
- New skill added: "Allround". Find out more about it in the game.
- Added an item that prevents items from breaking when upgrading. The item is used up if an item breaks hence saving the real item from breaking.
- 3 new quests added to island 4 completing the 10 quests for that island.
- The "harbour" travel now includes traveling to Island 5.
- A lot of new graphics added, such as 2 new trees that can be cut.
- Added a Spade to the game making you able to dig for treasure on all maps.
- More than 150+ new items added and 25+ new pets.
- All new monster/boss mechanics have been added to the Colosseum for much more diversity.
- The Islands has gotten new monsters on some maps, especially to make caves more fun.
- Added a new Equipment type: Belt and added around 20 belts into the game.
- Added content for the finale quest line.
- Colosseum 5 difficulty added with extra loot such as a small chance for a pet and a primordial ring.
- Added a new system where a map can spawn any of the monsters in the game. You kill 1 monster on the map and then another random monster spawns. I will not include bosses in that one for now because that might be too strong. But this is a lategame feature that might be fun to do sometimes.
- Pets are remade to be more fun and unique. New speical abilities added for them.
- A Pet Book has been added so you can unlock the pets base stats and try to catch them all.
- A new pet evolution has been added to all pets.
- Pets can now boost your skills. So some pets might be good for gathering resources, others for fighting etc.
- A new top list for Colosseum has been added.
- 28 new music tracks added. There are now a total of 100 tracks that can be found and unlocked.
- New mechanics for farming and mining. You can now see the resources on the ground and try to mine them. They will respawn after a period of time.
- Ingame monsters and bosses have been given parts of the new monster mechanics. For example, Deathlust on i4 is now a melee attacker (previously ranged) with the spell entangle. A lot of bosses now also regens and it's now possible for me to further tweak bosses/monsters to be more group-oriented.
- A new top list added that displays the top 1 in a lot of different categories such as most farming levels, most pets found, most players kill etc..
- New and better healing potion and mana potion.
- Everyday you can claim a random reward with your character. A button will appear in the bottom right corner upon login.
Balancing:
- Daily quest that requires monster kills will no longer include monster with a spawn time above 2 minutes. (does not affect the daily boss challenge).
- Deathblock can no longer give you immortality, 70% is now the largest block chance. Deathblock now also gives 3%/point.
- Increased chance for the drop on colosseum ring, amulet, and cape (so that they are easier to get).
- The inventory now has some new graphics and supports 52 items in it (previously held 30 items).
- Now supports 30 monsters per map instead of 13.
- Rebalanced a lot of drop rates.
- The skill Snare now also works on monsters (previously just worked on players). So you are able to make a monster unable to move for 3sec if it procs on the monster. A very good skill for archers.
- Rebalanced Snare to proc 1% of the time instead of 2%.
- Added more and new monsters to x2 seraph island.
- A pet can no longer die or be dropped when you die. The pet will instead lose 1 level and have it's exp for the new level set to 0 if you die, the chance for that happening is 75%. The level can not go below 1.
- Pets now have the ability to cast entangle on monsters they are attacking. The pet needs to be level 15+ to unlock this ability. Read more about it in the ingame formula list.
- Special chest can not be opened immediately when the server starts up. Instead a random time between 10-30minutes are set for those.
- The skill Untwine now also works against monsters when they cast entangle.
- Adjusted how absolute max upgrade works. If a item has max upgrade level 2, then it can max be upgraded to level 4. If it is max upgrade level 1, then it can no be upgraded after level 3. So 2 levels about max upgrade is allowed.
- Skill untwine changed to max 10 skill points from 5.
- Entangle now has a 66% chance to affect a player when cast by another player, previously had 50% chance. Increased chace since untwine now allows more points.
- Skill Double Hit boosted, the chance now increases by 0.33% per skill point instead of 0.25%.
- The minimap now shows the map you are on and half the neighbouring maps.
- You can now hit monsters as a warrior if your standing inside them. The monster can also fight back.
- Pets now get a dmg boost on level 250 and level 500.
- Buffed the current axes so that they give Splash damage.
- Island 5 has monster spawn regions. Meaning monsters do not spawn on random locations on all maps. Instead some maps have the monsters spawn in a group to create good exp spots. Finding those spots are important to avoid having to walk on an entire map to spawn monsters.
- Every 40hit done by a monster/boss to you will have 25% more damage on it.
- You can now access island 3 on level 30. It was previously level 35.
- Items from chests, quests and many other ways can now be +0 as well.
- You can join a party with friends and share the monster kills for the daily quests that require you to kill monsters or bosses. You need to be on the same map for the monster share to trigger.
- Monster movement has been slightly speeded up.
- After a monster has regen 2 times the amount of its max hp, the monster will enrage and start dealing x2 damage.
- Evolving a pet you have not previously evolved gives you +1 quest point.
- Rebalanced the normal exp potions.
- A pet can only do 250 attacks on a map. After that you will need to swap map for the pet to keep attacking.
- Increased the max value for some Skills.
- A new healing spell for wisdom mages added. All other healing spells are slightly rebalanced.
- Adjusted the high tier costs for upgrades to compensate some for the gold gain on i5 and for lategame.
- Minimap now works for large maps.
- Charms rebalanced for now.
- All Protection spells now also boosts +1 Parry.
- All Haste spells now also boosts +1 Untwine.
- All Bless spells now also boosts +1 Allround.
Improvements/Other:
- Visual chat channels added so that you can easier talk to people and see messages from specific channels.
- Can now click the skill icon to disable certain skills such as: Sneak, Multishot, CounterAttack and Splash.
- Quest 8 and 9 has been changed (was previously just a collect resource gathering tool quests. Can now instead be bought in the town.). People who previously completed those quests can now do them again. Completing them will give more quest points but still give the same amount even if you had not completed the old one.
- When dropping an item that is upgraded to +1 or above. It will post the position you dropped it on in your chat so that it is easier to recover the item.
- All players on the map will now see how much healing spells gave a character when cast.
- Monsters can now have different movement speed. So they can walk faster or slower.
- Monsters/bosses can now have the ability to spawn other monsters when hit.
- Monsters/bosses can now have the ability to cast Entangle.
- Monsters/bosses can now have the ability to cast Debless.
- Monsters/bosses can now have the ability to cast Dispell.
- Monsters/bosses can now have the ability to regen HP.
- Monsters/bosses can now have the ability to cast spells on random positions around themselves.
- Monsters/bosses can now have the ability to cast a spell that causes damage to all players on the map.
- Monsters/bosses can now have the ability to walk randomly around on the map and still attacking with ranged spells.
- Monsters/bosses can now have the ability to become invisible. (you will still be able to hover on the monster to see the name, I think that is fun and useful. And combined with teleport or monster random walking it can be very useful).
- All friendly walking NPCs and monsters/bosses now have the ability to randomly talk (text below them).
- The in-game data list can now show all the new mechanics the monsters have.
- Added talk ability to all friendly walking NPCs and to some monsters/bosses for increased immersion.
- Monsters will now show the text Teleport when they teleported. The text will be displayed above their head so if they teleported outside of your view you might not see it. But it is there to help inform players that it actually teleported because most of the time you will see that text on smaller maps.
- Made quest 4 easier to understand (rat skins dungeon).
- Converted the first town to 4 maps (2x2) from 16 maps (4x4) so that there are fewer map transitions and overall a better experience for new players.
- Some new messages in a box from NPCs in the first town to further give new players information.
- Monsters can now be set to spawn on a specific position.
- Monsters can now be set to not respawn by itself after a time.
- More information added to the ingame formula list on the flag menu.
- New position for castle of no return clue in first town.
- You keep the progress from the Adventurous quest when you seraph. Stats/skills points are redistributed when you seraph so you do not lose them.
- If you login to the game with a Steam account. You can now add an email address to it on the char selection screen to receive important game updates by email.
- Improved graphics for player hp, mp and sp bars and monster hp bars.
- Did some improvements to the crafting menu such as showing images for the raft upgrades etc.
- Now showing graphics on the position when a monster teleports so you can more clearly see that it teleported away.
- You can now right click a pet to see it's stats. Also work on other players pets.
- Emeralds and Dirt has been added as possible requirements to the crafting menu.
- Emeralds and Dirt are used for some crafts.
- New Raft upgrades (crafts) has been added.
- You can now see your party members name and hp on the screen.
- Updated information in game on what you keep when seraphing.
- Replaced all the NPC avatars in the game with a new image since those old avatars did not match the appearance of the actual npcs.
- You can now see the chance for gold drop on monsters.
- You can now use the arrow keys to navigate the lists under the flag menu.
- Colosseum monsters now have 57 new possible skins to use for the monsters/bosses.
- The previous button above the chat that opened the map will now open the match making window instead.
- You can now store pets in your storage chest.
- Max Upgrade level is now shown for items in the shops.
- Pet gfx is now encrypted so that there will be no spoilers for the new pets.
- Improved the upgrade item menu so that a successful item upgrade keeps the selected item you had so that you can do another upgrade without selecting it again.
- Top lists are now colored to showcase the top players in each category.
- The stat Reputation is displayed on the stats menu.
- You are now able to invite friends to the game by email from the escape menu.
- Normal quests will now be displayed in colors if they are started (orange) or finished (green).
- A map can no longer be full of items. It will instead replace items on the ground.
- You can now craft tokens with resources.
- Crafting menu restructured.
- New background on the start menu.
- Minor Protection can now be trained in first town.
- Spell description menu redesigned.
- Daily quest rewards boosted.
- Will now start the daily quest when you navigate to that page.
- All spells are now displayed as a scroll when dropped on the ground. Will still show the spell gfx when inside the inventory.
- If you do not have an item that you pickup equipped, for example your helmet slot is empty and you pick up a helmet. It will auto equip it if you have the required stats.
- All players on the new update will start from their spawn position on their first login.
- Now uploading top 200 player list to the website.
- Text such as player names etc that are rendered on the game screen are now more crisp (less blury).
Stability/Performance/Security:
- Heavily optimized rendering of graphics in the game. Testing shows a 40% increase in speed.
- Optimized code for attacking monsters.
- Improved FPS, fixed a movement speed issue.
- Improved sever security and announcing globally ingame when a hacking attempt is made.
- Improved map transition gfx so you get less viewing of other maps when warping.
- Improved protection against hacking.
- Will retry login if steam says invalid steam ticket.
- Improved ban handling.
- Optimized character login time.
- Improved client logging for strange key clicks.
- Did some server improvements, such as improved logging for certain things and checking monster killed achievements more often.
- Some general coding improvements in the client & server.
Fixes:
- Fixed Talyns friend quest.
- Fixed bear fur quest so it now shows as started.
- Fixed some leap abuses and general map issues.
- Fixed so pets can no longer attack NPCs when you are on a Raft.
- Fixed so it will now update the HP of a newly seraphed players for other players in the starting temple.
- Fixed recruiters not being able to invite new guild members.
- Fixed palm tree stumps after cut down and then hit again from showing the wrong graphics.
- Fixed so hp bar from monsters does not show as longer (in rare situations) than it really is in the colosseum.
- Fixed arrow spam abuse.
- Fixed chest item issue.
- Fixed stacking of exp potions in your chest.
- Fixed some crafts displaying the wrong info.
- Fixed some helm graphics being 1 pixel off.
Changed files in this update