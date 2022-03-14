0.8.9 Live

Hello adventurers,

after over a month of polishing and hard work, the 0.8.9 patch is now live and running!

Here is the latest patch notes, that I've done recently:

Changes:

Russian, German, Chinese, French, Italian, Polish, Spanish, Slovak translations were added to the new content of the patch

reduced the requirement for hiring 2nd employee at the tavern to 45 (down from 50)

added a failsafe mechanism at the beginning of the game for novice players, if they run out of resources, they get a new batch of iron and wood, until they are introduced to 'Mines tutorial'

Show FPS function removed from options, since it wasn't working and Steam has it's own already

added new village house in Mirstone near the fishing pier

focus group target option removed from World battles, as player has now full manual control for every ability in manual battles

Burnout effect will now give -50% working speed / -15% crafting quality instead of employee not showing up 1 day at work and will be properly displayed and working for ALL employees

Bug fixes:

fixed disappearing 'X' buttons on Merchant menus in other languages

Mirstone camera collider adjusted so player won't go into ground textures

Soothing carpet has now his effect translated in all languages

fixed a bug where going from Planning tab to other ones would cause weekly plans UI overlay

fixed a bug that caused Planning tab to not appear in case of rapidly clicking through the tabs

Manuscript list won't show names of any employees, or EXP bars as it's a general list

finishing a quest is now displayed in all corresponding languages

night and day pop-up changes are also displayed in all languages properly

Thanks to community for their feedback, some bug fixing and translations!

There are still some things that I'd love to do, but it requires a bit more time.

Please report any bugs that you find in the correct sections, if you happen to find some.

Will keep you updated about what will come next!

Cheers,

VM Machal