Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition - German Language Update

Hello hunters!
We've just released the latest update for Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition! The biggest new feature included in this update is German Language, the first non-English language we're adding to the game!
We've also added some new features, including house rules! Check out the full patch notes below!
If you've got any feedback about the update, feel free to reach out to us on Twitter, talk to us on our Discord or here on the Steam forums! ːsmall_batː
Added
-
Added the following house rules to the game config screen:
- Limit how many times per match Dracula may use any specific power card
- Set how much damage Dracula takes when moving from land to sea
- Set how much damage Dracula takes when moving from sea to sea
- Set how much influence the Fury of Dracula ability awards each time it is invoked
- Prevent the Fury of Dracula ability from invoking if the trail contains a certain amount of sea hideouts
-
Added a dialog to the pause menu which allows players to view enabled advanced rules and house rules
-
German
-
Dynamic language support
Changed
- Multiple tokens and players on the same city are more visible
- Placing/removing tokens have an animation
- Characters becoming visible/invisible has an animation
- Updated the AI Hunter city selection decision when prompted by events
Fixed
- Hunter can now pass if they are trapped at sea during day by fog & storm tokens
- Hunters can no longer rest twice with Renewed Vigor
- Being ambushed by a vampire encounter card right after being moved by a Bats token no longer causes character visual issues
- Achievements based on victory conditions are now triggered correctly all the time
- Fast Horses now shuffles the rail tickets before drawing one, and shows the rail ticket to everyone faceup
- A location where a hunter was defeated that contains no other live hunters is no longer considered a valid target for Wolves' mature effect
- The penalty incurred when Dracula is unable to move no longer interrupts card events that occur at the start of the Dracula phase
- Revealing six or more cards at once will now show all the cards faceup
