Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition - German Language Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8368586 · Last edited 17 March 2022 – 09:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello hunters!

We've just released the latest update for Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition! The biggest new feature included in this update is German Language, the first non-English language we're adding to the game!

We've also added some new features, including house rules! Check out the full patch notes below!

If you've got any feedback about the update, feel free to reach out to us on Twitter, talk to us on our Discord or here on the Steam forums! ːsmall_batː

Added

Added the following house rules to the game config screen: Limit how many times per match Dracula may use any specific power card Set how much damage Dracula takes when moving from land to sea Set how much damage Dracula takes when moving from sea to sea Set how much influence the Fury of Dracula ability awards each time it is invoked Prevent the Fury of Dracula ability from invoking if the trail contains a certain amount of sea hideouts

Added a dialog to the pause menu which allows players to view enabled advanced rules and house rules

German

Dynamic language support

Changed

Multiple tokens and players on the same city are more visible

Placing/removing tokens have an animation

Characters becoming visible/invisible has an animation

Updated the AI Hunter city selection decision when prompted by events

Fixed