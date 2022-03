Hello Babies, Daddies and Screwdrivers!

We just released the skin(s) chosen by our community on our Discord server. The community chose "Surprise", and here it is! Seedling and Tree Daddy!

Seedling

Let out a loud “MYAH” that breaks objects around you and knocks away characters and items.

Tree Daddy

Use "Tree form" to removes all sickness and become immune to all damage - unless you are on fire!

What's a small preview here: