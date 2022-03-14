 Skip to content

Make Your Kingdom update for 14 March 2022

New pack of buildings in asian style!

Share · View all patches · Build 8368376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We have a pretty cool update for you — we’re adding a whole new pack of buildings in asian style! Just like before you can change how your building looks by pressing F while placing the building where you want it to be.

The following buildings are getting an additional appearance:
  • Airship
  • Main building
  • 2 residential buildings
  • Market
  • Farm
  • Mill
  • Mine
  • Forester's house
  • Sawmill
  • Architect's House
  • Sheep farm
  • Butcher's house
  • Smelter
  • Forge
  • Well
  • Charcoal burner
  • 4 decor elements of each size
Other changes and fixes
  • Fixed autosave of some games on exit
  • Fixed loading some saves
  • Fixed some crashes
  • Fixed disabling keyboard + mouse controls
  • Fixed freezes from a certain stage of the game
  • Fixed pathfinding in some situations
  • Slightly changed artificial intelligence

We hope you’ll enjoy this update! Tell us what you think about it in our Discord:
https://discord.gg/w57PYDm6Tw

