Hello everyone! We have a pretty cool update for you — we’re adding a whole new pack of buildings in asian style! Just like before you can change how your building looks by pressing F while placing the building where you want it to be.
The following buildings are getting an additional appearance:
- Airship
- Main building
- 2 residential buildings
- Market
- Farm
- Mill
- Mine
- Forester's house
- Sawmill
- Architect's House
- Sheep farm
- Butcher's house
- Smelter
- Forge
- Well
- Charcoal burner
- 4 decor elements of each size
Other changes and fixes
- Fixed autosave of some games on exit
- Fixed loading some saves
- Fixed some crashes
- Fixed disabling keyboard + mouse controls
- Fixed freezes from a certain stage of the game
- Fixed pathfinding in some situations
- Slightly changed artificial intelligence
We hope you’ll enjoy this update! Tell us what you think about it in our Discord:
https://discord.gg/w57PYDm6Tw
Changed files in this update