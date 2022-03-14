Hello everyone! We have a pretty cool update for you — we’re adding a whole new pack of buildings in asian style! Just like before you can change how your building looks by pressing F while placing the building where you want it to be.

The following buildings are getting an additional appearance:

Airship

Main building

2 residential buildings

Market

Farm

Mill

Mine

Forester's house

Sawmill

Architect's House

Sheep farm

Butcher's house

Smelter

Forge

Well

Charcoal burner

4 decor elements of each size

Other changes and fixes

Fixed autosave of some games on exit

Fixed loading some saves

Fixed some crashes

Fixed disabling keyboard + mouse controls

Fixed freezes from a certain stage of the game

Fixed pathfinding in some situations

Slightly changed artificial intelligence

We hope you’ll enjoy this update! Tell us what you think about it in our Discord:

https://discord.gg/w57PYDm6Tw