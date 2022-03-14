X4: Tides of Avarice & 5.00 Update now available

It's ready! X4: Tides of Avarice, the third expansion for our current game X4: Foundations, is now available for download, along with the free major 5.00 update for the base game. We are very much looking forward to hearing your reaction to the latest chapter in the X4 story. Thank you in advance for your support.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1701060/X4_Tides_of_Avarice/

Have fun with X4: Tides of Avarice and X4: Foundations 5.00!

Version 5.00 (474665) - 2022-03-14

New Feature: Scrap recycling.

New Feature: New Paranid capital ship designs.

New Feature: Personal office on HQ.

New Feature: Support for AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR).

Added several new achievements.

Added "special" NPC's offering new mission chains.

Added hidden pirate operations that may include valuable targets.

Added new equipment mods.

Added cooldown time to station storage hacking.

Added fifth subordinate group for station subordinates.

Added new default behaviour Local AutoTrade.

Added options to control whether player ships wait for player under certain circumstances.

Added notification if player-owned capital ship is ordered to go mining but has no mining drones.

Added support for copy and paste in text fields.

Added possibility to change equipment of multiple ships of same model at same time.

Added information about multiple production methods to Encyclopedia.

Added info about production cycles per hour to Encyclopedia.

Added Retrieve from Internal Storage option for stored ships.

Added mouse steering HUD indicator.

Added trade offer icons to Map legend.

Added buttons for quick access to Map filters.

Added map filter to toggle rendering of satellite coverage.

Added markers for failed orders in Map menu.

Added AI order and behaviour descriptions to mouseover tooltips on Map.

Added station upkeep and storage information to Selected Object section in Map menu.

Added texts to explain status icons in Logical Station Overview.

Added hull integrity efficiency display to Logical Station Overview.

Added hull info to station modules in Object List and Property Owned menus.

Added Default Behaviour icons to Object List and Property Owned menus.

Added hull and shield details to hull shield bar mouseover texts.

Added mouseover text to explain warning icon for research entries.

Added icons to improve display of workforce capacity and growth effects.

Added preview for Default Ship Skin in Custom Gamestart Editor.

Added Reloading UI message when changing certain settings.

Added key binding to deselect current target.

Added new voices for Duke's Buccaneers and Realm of the Trinity faction representatives.

Added alarm sounds for enemy proximity and enemy attack.

Added new multi-tiered fight music tracks.

Added holographic effects to Terran 4-dock pier to make capital ship docking easier.

Added warning when starting game with NVIDIA version 436.51 drivers or older.

Added warning when client becomes modified during gameplay.

Added info about saves being modified to Load Game menu.

Added option for mods to specify maximum supported version of game or other required extensions (maxversion attribute in dependencies).

Changed behaviour of contested sectors to become ownerless if old owner no longer has any claim.

Changed name of Distribute Wares order to Fill Shortages.

Changed colour for illegal wares in menus.

Changed position of Reset View button in Map menu to upper left corner.

Changed Trade Filter Max Price in Map menu to apply no filter if set to zero.

Removed fleet delivery requirement for repair drones for Split story missions Declaration of Curbs and Fires of Fate.

Removed research resource warnings for research that is not yet available.

Removed rectangles around small details in scan mode.

Improved stellar output in Bright Promise and Heart of Acrimony II.

Improved hints and warnings during some complicated sections of HQ story.

Improved visuals of faction vs faction guild mission intro room.

Improved fighter combat movement.

Improved initial approach of capital ships in combat, particularly against stations.

Improved carrier combat behaviour when all subordinates are set to Docked.

Improved choice of mining location by mining ships.

Improved aim accuracy against surface elements of moving targets.

Improved loadout range for NPC construction vessels to give them more construction drones.

Improved coordination between multiple free-flying police ships operating in same sector.

Improved mission briefings by removing certain distracting map elements.

Improved accuracy of gas and mineral indicators on map.

Improved saving of loadouts and construction plans by enabling text input by default.

Improved information and target monitor display for hackable control panels.

Improved logbook entry for ships that have fled.

Improved trade filtering on Map when combining specific ware filters and other filters.

Improved Map to show icons matching text filter even when zoomed out.

Improved Selected Object info in Map.

Improved docking hint by not mentioning spacesuit if target does not have matching dock.

Improved button position for ware, sector and faction selection in Map and Global Orders menus.

Improved button position for trade ware selection in Logical Station Overview.

Improved Object Info menu to remember previous tab, where possible, when opened from Interact menu.

Improved sorting of trade orders when selecting Default Behaviour.

Improved consistency of turret group naming in various menus.

Improved notification of recurring order failure resulting from assignments or default behaviours.

Improved menu navigation with controller in Player Information and Transaction Log menus.

Improved ship controls to be enabled while multi-stage hint text is shown.

Improved joystick button auto-repeat.

Improved interior locations for Argon station designs.

Improved fight music trigger conditions.

Improved determination of available threads on Linux systems.

Improved saving time.

Fixed triggering of Data Mining achievement when receiving blueprint as random scan reward.

Fixed The Unworthy Entrepreneur gamestart intro narration cutting off.

Fixed Going Offensive mission potentially getting stuck if mission left for too long.

Fixed Torus Mission not continuing after successfully flying through initial airlock in Neptunian Terraforming story.

Fixed Save Them From Themselves mission remaining active after NPC has defected during Mutually Assured Destruction mission.

Fixed A Matter of Respect mission getting stuck if player runs away before fight or if informant's ship is scrapped before player approaches mission area.

Fixed welfare module research mission not being available from savegames.

Fixed passenger transport missions occasionally not having guidance when accepted.

Fixed some missions getting stuck when using Moreya while under cover.

Fixed incorrect lines being spoken during welfare module research mission.

Fixed hack station missions instructing player to dock when standing on docked ship.

Fixed some Split War Subscription missions sometimes requesting Sentinel type instead of Argon Vanguard.

Fixed player getting offered A Heart for Pirates mission despite leaving Yaki territory on bad terms.

Fixed War of Intervention mission guidance getting stuck if fleet commander is assigned to different patrol fleet.

Fixed helpful hint in deliver ship missions never appearing again.

Fixed Paranid story skipping to final state after progressing mission in custom gamestart.

Fixed station subordinate upkeep missions sometimes not completing after ship assignment.

Fixed dialog during Teladi encounter at Mars-Asteroid Belt Gate getting interrupted by Terran plot dialog if cutscene is skipped.

Fixed Zyarth's Coffin mission getting stuck because of missing trade offer on delivery station.

Fixed case of Coffin ship not undocking during To The Other Side mission in Split story.

Fixed Dr. Rick Feynman repeating dialog during Second Assistant and Data Transfer missions in Segaris Pioneer story.

Fixed ships delivered for certain missions potentially ending up with wrong owner.

Fixed some saved mission loadouts not being loadable (does not fix loadouts that have already been saved).

Fixed crew amounts of player property ships not being imported correctly from exported Custom Gamestarts.

Fixed imported custom gamestarts that were over-budget on import still showing as over-budget after reducing costs under certain circumstances.

Fixed crew amounts in Custom Gamestart Editor not allowing all values under certain circumstances.

Fixed several cases of custom gamestart faction relations being overwritten during story missions.

Fixed welfare module blueprint not being available if unlocked via custom gamestart.

Fixed freeze on manual ware exchange between two ships.

Fixed capital ships colliding with invisible objects.

Fixed unrealistic player ship movement when colliding with smaller objects.

Fixed player-controlled capital ships aborting travel mode when colliding with asteroids.

Fixed ships sometimes getting stuck after passing control to AI and leaving.

Fixed turrets set to Attack My Current Target continuing to fire after selecting non-hostile target.

Fixed Building Drones showing hourglass icon on radar and map.

Fixed miners assigned to Mimic their commander changing their anchor space when their commander changes sectors.

Fixed fleet subordinates not engaging hostiles according to their assignment when in transit.

Fixed some NPC stations not having, or wanting, sufficient drones.

Fixed certain discounts/commissions not unlocking when they should.

Fixed asteroids appearing to suddenly spawn near mining ships.

Fixed capital ships continuing to strafe in combat if forward guns are deactivated while already engaged.

Fixed cargo containers dropped when hacking station storage sometimes ending up inside modules.

Fixed station plots being able to be placed in fog of war or overlapping other stations.

Fixed ships sometimes repeatedly docking and undocking while fleeing.

Fixed standby pilots remaining inactive even after player has taken control of another ship.

Fixed ships docked waiting for player removing their next order after being told to proceed.

Fixed container magnet not working well on certain capital ships.

Fixed certain random drops from destroyed asteroids not getting cleaned up over time.

Fixed dropped cargo being instantly picked back up again by pushing containers away from hull.

Fixed destroyed objects disappearing instead of being wrecked under certain conditions.

Fixed some characters remaining on bridge of boarded ships after successful operation.

Fixed automatic targeting failing to aim at capital ship engines.

Fixed small plasma weapon not being able to gimbal up/down.

Fixed forward-mounted missile launchers doing damage with no ammo when player not present.

Fixed ships and stations destroying objects in highways when player not present.

Fixed ships engaging mass traffic ships when moving long-distance while patrolling.

Fixed turrets on ships not firing on valid targets if set to Attack Fighters or Attack Capital Ships but no turrets are set to Attack All Enemies.

Fixed carriers with active subordinates plotting positions far enough away from targets that they lose sight of their targets and disengage.

Fixed carriers with subordinates getting too close to their targets when in combat.

Fixed police ships sometimes forgetting about ships and stations that they already scanned.

Fixed Deposit Inventory order being removed from repeated order queue if pilot has nothing to deposit.

Fixed very rare case of ships failing to avoid collisions with stations.

Fixed ships sometimes failing to dock after being sold.

Fixed movement problems when undocking from moving ships.

Fixed getting stuck if pressing Shift+D while crouching on board ship.

Fixed subordinates of very full carriers not getting repaired at their carrier when they dock.

Fixed falling through some floors on dock areas of capital ships that are themselves docked.

Fixed rare issue where stations may not have certain rooms.

Fixed missing group training option when assigning crew to player HQ with group training capabilities.

Fixed not being able to retrieve ship from storage under certain conditions.

Fixed rare case involving invisible cargo space reservation for wares that are no longer needed but still have manual storage amounts defined.

Fixed extremely rare case of automatic storage allocation failing for stations with excessive amounts of storage.

Fixed rare case of insufficient cargo allocation for terraforming projects.

Fixed research resource amounts overriding trade ware storage allocation.

Fixed incorrect price of Proton Barrage MK1/Mk2 and Meson Stream Mk2 weapons.

Fixed Hatikvah Free League and Scaleplate Pact not having access to blueprint for Behemoth Main Battery.

Fixed docking guidance going through walls at certain dock areas.

Fixed some game settings not being reset when restoring defaults.

Fixed more cases of NPCs warping to their destination.

Fixed some capital ship bridges staying at red alert after having once been in combat.

Fixed ship stopping when opening menu while matching speed despite Maintain Speed in Menus being set.

Fixed max range for Advanced AutoMine and Advanced AutoTrade being capped at piloting skill minus one.

Fixed ship crews bailing in response to player demanding they surrender while in spacesuit.

Fixed attacking ships sometimes overshooting their target on long-distance movement.

Fixed ships assigned to trade for station build storage refusing to do so unless build storage is able to pay for it.

Fixed inconsistent ship behaviour when trading between player stations that don't have money.

Fixed inconsistent cargo numbers when using Ware Exchange.

Fixed sub-missions in Mission Briefing context menu being wrongly marked as completed under certain circumstances.

Fixed mission offer groups in Mission Offers menu sometimes requiring 2 clicks to collapse.

Fixed missing user question about discarding planned default behaviour under certain circumstances

Fixed Ship Behaviour menu not being displayed under certain circumstances.

Fixed menu selection in Behaviour menu jumping to first row.

Fixed missing options in Interact menu under certain circumstances.

Fixed not being able to select or target objects on Map under certain circumstances.

Fixed trade and mission offer interactions being available while selecting order parameters.

Fixed resource warning icon for research that has already started.

Fixed mission context menus not working when NPC object is selected.

Fixed Boarding menu reporting more marines being assigned while pods are in flight.

Fixed station plots in Xenon sectors showing plot fee before placing.

Fixed equipment mod crafting sometimes showing more properties than are possible.

Fixed stimulants production module being at wrong position in Station Build menu.

Fixed Logical Station Overview not correctly visualising connections of production modules with three different resource types.

Fixed Terran E pier geometry being at wrong position in Station Build menu.

Fixed Manorina (Mineral) front hatches intersecting in Ship Build/Upgrade menus.

Fixed equipment listed for shopping list entries in Ship Upgrade menu.

Fixed sort order of equipment in Ship and Station Configuration menus.

Fixed missing ship information in transaction log when involved ship was destroyed after transaction (applies to new entries only).

Fixed various minor issues in transaction log.

Fixed workforce efficiency info being hidden in Logical Station Overview for some player stations.

Fixed missing sector selection for Buy and Sell orders.

Fixed Resource Probe scanning range value in Encyclopedia.

Fixed issue with shift-selecting docked ships in Property Owned menu.

Fixed ship system indicators being visible while docking/undocking.

Fixed Map camera jumping when returning from Plot Management tab.

Fixed duplicated Player HQ module in Station Build menu of empty plot.

Fixed selecting Fleet commander on Map changing to Unassigned Ships category.

Fixed option to hire being available for enemy Builder ships.

Fixed Logical Station Overview options being missing under certain circumstances.

Fixed jumping selection in Manage Plots tab of Map menu.

Fixed menu position in Behaviour and Individual Instructions menu jumping to first row.

Fixed alert levels not shown in Object List or Property Owned menu under certain circumstances.

Fixed incorrectly scrolled view without scroll bar in Logical Station Overview when hiding display of Economy Statistics.

Fixed orientation of certain icons in Map info boxes.

Fixed comm cutscenes occasionally getting stuck.

Fixed menu crash in Behaviour menu under certain circumstances.

Fixed text input in Steam Big Picture mode.

Fixed being able to duplicate controls that are not remappable.

Fixed incorrect camera position when saving and loading while sitting on station.

Fixed nearby ships sometimes being invisible.

Fixed certain large landmarks not being visible from long distance.

Fixed room overlapping with trader's shop on Argon trade stations.

Fixed docking bays on Teladi capital ships being placed above intended location.

Fixed minor graphical glitches on various Terran station modules.

Fixed excessively dirty cockpit glass on Argon L capital ship bridges.

Fixed collision mesh in cockpit on Katana.

Fixed Katana paint mod affecting unwanted surfaces.

Fixed delay in updating crosshair hull and shield bars.

Fixed flickering target shield bar in hazardous regions under certain circumstances.

Fixed docking hint remaining on screen much too long if docking permission is repeatedly requested.

Fixed turret positions on Teladi capital mining ships.

Fixed Magpie cockpit hatch pushing player into ship wall when opening.

Fixed Katana ramp not opening correctly.

Fixed Kukri not having a wreck.

Fixed mirrored text on 3M6S dock area.

Fixed certain cases of flickering asteroids.

Fixed lens flares being visible through hull of own capital ship.

Fixed verbal notifications being repeatedly spoken by player-owned ships with looped orders.

Fixed Steam/Galaxy overlay and OBS capture with latest graphics drivers.

Fixed underlying cause of specific long freeze.

Fixed several causes of crashes.