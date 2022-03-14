Update 0.8.0 - Sigrid Saga

Northernfolk!

Hear the howling of the wolves, the Saga of Sigrid, hero of the Wolf Clan is now playable in Frozenheim. This is yet another content update in our steady march towards the game's full release in June. Take a look what we've got for you!

Following your feedback to the previous Kairve Saga, we've put our focus into gameplay improvements, bug fixes, and fine polish that have arrived in the form of three hotfixes. Today's update, however, focuses mainly on delivering you yet another piece of the northland story.

Full 0.8.0. Changelog:

New features:

Added the four-episode single-player Sigrid Campaign



Enhancements and bugfixes:

Fixed issues with fisherman quest text

Fixed minimap player view display

Fixes for acquired units in campaign “One eyed old man”

Retain rotation of last placed building

Fixed shared visibility of watchtowers

Fixed issues with intractable widgets

Fixed issues with training hall units in MP

Fixed popping in cinematics

Balance changes:

Improved general balance of the “Revival” campaign

The Road Map

Today's update is another step on the Early Access road map detailing the upcoming development milestones in the final months before the full release. Please stay in touch by clicking that 'follow' button on the game's page, to stay in the loop for future updates.

That is it for this today's update. See you soon, and may Odin bless you!

Yours truly,

Paranoid Interactive & Hyperstrange