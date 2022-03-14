A.I. Traffic Beta Update

Quick update to the A.I. Traffic Beta.

Added the FerryCat to A.I. pilotable boats. Added the Sea Buzzard to A.I. pilotable boats. Increased number of A.I. traffic to 40 vessels! Minor fixes to some of the water effects

This is probably about as far as I'm going to go with the A.I. traffic currently as I want to move on to adding lights to the vessels for night time navigation.

I will be adding a menu configuration to select the maximum number of vessels to spawn so that you can tweak it to your preference and you'll be able to go way above 40 vessels if you so wish!

Performance of the A.I. system seems pretty good. Even with 40 vessels being simulated I still get 120fps at 1440p for the most part. Main slow down is anywhere that has palm trees and/or ports as neither of these assets have been optimised yet - that's another thing on my to-do list!

I think the main requirement of adding some life to the map has been achieved. I do want to take the A.I. further so that they have some collision awareness as well as getting them to dock/undock at ports, but for the moment I think this will do :)