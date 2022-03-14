Patch 1.0.2 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 8368082 · Last edited 14 March 2022 – 16:39:15 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to your daily feedback, we are still updating, balancing, fixing and working on the game every day!

Please keep those suggestions coming. Some of you will recognize changes in this patch that you have proposed yourself!

Here you have a comprehensive change log with the details of this update!

We will keep working on Ignited Steel! See you soon!

[hr] [/hr]

Changelog:

[1.0.2] - 2022-03-14

Changed

Balanced module drop rates.

Bosses now ignore allied turrets.

Lowered allied turrets' priority during enemy turn planning.

Fixed

Solved Marco Aznable's native skill.

Fixed issues with contracts "Into the great unknown" and "Keeping it cool".

Scale problem with Module Substitution menu's "Cancel" button.

Bug provoked by Ballistic Shield module.

Known issues