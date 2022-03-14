 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Astonishing Baseball 21 update for 14 March 2022

The Superstar update

Share · View all patches · Build 8367914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey baseball fans!

We finally got some good news last week, and I'm sure all of you will be happy to enjoy baseball in the upcoming days. But if you find yourself with some downtime, maybe you will want to try the new Superstar feature!

With this new update, whenever you have a fully-trained All-star, you can decide to turn him/her into a superstar, which would give them unique perks, like an extra defense point, or the lifetime contract!

Play ball!

New features

  • The superstar feature, allowing you to get unique perks for your favorite player
  • Revamped search UI, allowing you to search players in real-time!
  • The task "It's a long season" will now give more training points
  • Improved experience for new players

Changed files in this update

Astonishing Baseball 21 Content Depot 1680651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.