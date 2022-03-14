The Superstar update

Hey baseball fans!

We finally got some good news last week, and I'm sure all of you will be happy to enjoy baseball in the upcoming days. But if you find yourself with some downtime, maybe you will want to try the new Superstar feature!

With this new update, whenever you have a fully-trained All-star, you can decide to turn him/her into a superstar, which would give them unique perks, like an extra defense point, or the lifetime contract!

Play ball!

New features