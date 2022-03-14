Jupiter Hell 1.3.0 - Valhalla!

Jupiter Hell 1.3 "Valhalla" brings an overhaul to Callisto branches and mainline, a new boss at Valhalla Spaceport, level generation improvements, manufacturer perks, slowing smoke, experimental localization (Polish and German for now) and secrets!

There's one big secret in the game, for which you won't find spoilers anywhere, but hopefully the search for it will stir the community - jump by the Jupiter Hell discord if you want to take part in the hunt! https://discord.gg/jupiterhell

Read down below for details!

== Valhalla Spaceport ==

Spaceport, the final Callisto level, got a rework! Not only is the level generator significantly improved, the mechanics and visuals improved, but there's a new boss that guards the path to the Europa Dropship! All praise the Callisto Warden, and be carful not to damage him too much at once ;).

== Callisto Rework ==

All of Callisto special levels and level generators have been revisited. Each branch has now it's own special mechanic that affects the final special level, and sometimes the rest of Callisto or even the rest of the game!

Level generators both in the branches as well as in the mainline have been improved and the two special levels accessible from mainline also got reward, generator and mechanical improvements!

Each branch also has a manufacturer perk - EVERY non-Unique and non-ADV weapon (exotics ARE included) that spawns there will have an extra free perk that is dependent on the branch! Currently there are three manufacturers with three separate effects - JS (JoviSec), VS (ValSec) and MDF (Mimir Defence Force). The effects are minor but if modded (or on an exotic) can really push the capabilities of the weapon!

== Gameplay Changes ==

This release we focused on what you explore and not who you are, but one big mechanical change has snuck in - Smoke (but not gas!) now slows movement of anyone standing in it. However, the technician, master of smoke, is immune to this effect! Not only does this increase the utility of smoke grenades, but also improves the disengage mechanics of the tech, and provides more utility to non-Toxicologist builds!

There are some slight buffs to a few post-Callisto enemies - the Callisto loot is now much better, so we wanted to keep the difficulty curve consistent. More of such changes will come with 1.4.

As Callisto L2 was always the most boring level that stood between you and the game getting interesting, we made it so that it generates at 2/3 size and 2/3 enemies so you can get to the mid-game quicker :P.

Cover tiles are no longer made of paper, duh.

== Visual Improvements ==

Each generator that we revisited has been enhanced with more visual details, as well as we finally added tech that allows for decals to be placed on generation - Callisto levels now have a bit of blood scattered in them, and we'll use this tech for further improvements down the line!

You'll also notice that we also implemented lighting/state control - this can be currently observed by the effect you get on Lockdown events - more is yet to come!

Lighting and particle effects have been slightly improved in many places, and more light sources placed in Callisto levels (it was f&^ng dark there -_-).

== Other Stuff ==

The big thing is probably experimental localization support - we start off with Polish and German, but more languages will come! The localization is against the last update, so new stuff will appear in English, we'll patch that soon :). Please report any misaligned strings though, and any potential crashes (hopefully none!)!

Several minor changes have been done, and a regular batch of bugfixes (see details below).

== Raw Changelog ==