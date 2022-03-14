 Skip to content

Martha Is Dead update for 14 March 2022

Martha Uncovered Episode 9

Share · View all patches · Build 8367629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This week in Martha Uncovered, the team at LKA Games take you behind the scenes of their stunning recreation of Tuscany, as well as designing the supernatural elements of the Tarot.

They also show how the pandemic led to them all becoming game characters!

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 8367629
Martha is dead Content Depot 515961
