Martha Uncovered Episode 9

This week in Martha Uncovered, the team at LKA Games take you behind the scenes of their stunning recreation of Tuscany, as well as designing the supernatural elements of the Tarot.

They also show how the pandemic led to them all becoming game characters!

Learn more about Martha Uncovered and the rest of #WiredLive content on the Wired website : Wired Live Site

