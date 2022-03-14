 Skip to content

Shadows of Forbidden Gods update for 14 March 2022

UI Improvements

Build 8367605

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few improvements for the UI, as well as a quick balance change for plague. Also, possibly most importantly, the last God art is done, wtih Mammon now having a depiction of the effects of greed and avarice on the human body, as humanity's sin is made material.

Gameplay:
-Increase menace gained from 'cultivate disease' from 5 to 10, increased complexity from 20 to 25

Other:
-New Mammon art
-Cities now named 'towns' if they only have two points of interest, to help identifying easier-to-infltrate locations
-If a social group (orcs for example) has menace its locations will display that menace
-Increased unit distance from location on the map, and slightly increased their click-ability
-Can now change between viewing an agent's actions and the modifiers present in its location using either a button or TAB (rebindable) and switch back similarly, for fast inspection of present conditions
-Reduced size of challenges in right-hand side to allow another to be visible while selecting actions
-'Nurture' no longer has a warning, to reduce message spam. Nurture is deliberately intended to be weak and irrelevant, as it exists even if the player does not engage in the magical arms race

