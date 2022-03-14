UI Improvements

A few improvements for the UI, as well as a quick balance change for plague. Also, possibly most importantly, the last God art is done, wtih Mammon now having a depiction of the effects of greed and avarice on the human body, as humanity's sin is made material.
Gameplay:
-Increase menace gained from 'cultivate disease' from 5 to 10, increased complexity from 20 to 25
Other:
-New Mammon art
-Cities now named 'towns' if they only have two points of interest, to help identifying easier-to-infltrate locations
-If a social group (orcs for example) has menace its locations will display that menace
-Increased unit distance from location on the map, and slightly increased their click-ability
-Can now change between viewing an agent's actions and the modifiers present in its location using either a button or TAB (rebindable) and switch back similarly, for fast inspection of present conditions
-Reduced size of challenges in right-hand side to allow another to be visible while selecting actions
-'Nurture' no longer has a warning, to reduce message spam. Nurture is deliberately intended to be weak and irrelevant, as it exists even if the player does not engage in the magical arms race
Changed files in this update