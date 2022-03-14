 Skip to content

Dragon Evo update for 14 March 2022

Early access update 0.9.651

Early access update 0.9.651

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey peeps!

This week we're introducing a brand new tutorial and onboarding experience, as well as some changes in how the first turn works!

Changes / additions

When playing against other players, there is now a small animation to show who goes first
When playing against other players or training matches against the AI, the first player now gets a "First turn" card automatically played onto their board, with a small penalty to offset the advantage of going first. This card is automatically removed after the round ends

Fixes

Structure cards in the world faction can now be built by all players
Fixed several issues related to structure cards
Fixed several issues related to card events, their targets and their activations

Please continue to let us know if you find bugs. We're listening and working hard on fixing them!

