Elegos Playtest update for 14 March 2022

Update 0.2.8

Update 0.2.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Elegosians,

First of the 0.2 versions, all nice and shiny for our Alpha Playtesters.

Not the biggest of updates, but some small and perfectly(?) formed changes.

So, here's what's new:

Changelog

Modding
  • Audio simple modding now work from zips
UI
  • Placeholder menus and text for Managing Mods and Creating Mods
  • Added confirmation box when quitting
Visual
  • LOD renderers to cliff prefabs
Bugfix
  • Cliff collider was causing jumping difficulties along the path

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.

As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discordserver and talk to us directly!

