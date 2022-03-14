Update 0.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8367294 · Last edited 14 March 2022 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Elegosians,

First of the 0.2 versions, all nice and shiny for our Alpha Playtesters.

Not the biggest of updates, but some small and perfectly(?) formed changes.

So, here's what's new:

Changelog

Modding

Audio simple modding now work from zips

UI

Placeholder menus and text for Managing Mods and Creating Mods

Added confirmation box when quitting

Visual

LOD renderers to cliff prefabs

Bugfix

Cliff collider was causing jumping difficulties along the path

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.

As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discordserver and talk to us directly!