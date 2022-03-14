MotionMuse Version 1.0.2

This update brings the feedback system to MotionMuse, a "Rate" button is available at the right had corner of the application in which the user can rate, send feedback, report bugs, and request features directly from the application. Other fixes / updates included in this release are:

Added: Feedback system and dialog to send ratings, feedback, bug report and feature requests.

Added: Rate button added at bottom right corner to directly send rating/feedback to the developers.

Added: Buttons to add/delete animations in the KeyEditor. Useful in cases such as retargeting.

Added: Add/Remove dialogs to select for which scene the animations should be added to/deleted from.

Fixed: Moving keys in the timeline or in the KeyEditor not properly snapping to closest ticks.

Fixed: Removed LicenseSpring.dll from Steam as it was falsely triggering some Anti-Virus software.