The Alpha 1.3.0 - Better together Update is approaching

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

After a few Months of work and rewriting more than half of all code and nearly all of the Player code to make it compatible with Multiplayer, the Better together Update is finally nearing completion.

So now we take time to discuss what changed, whats left to do and how you can play the new version prior to release and help release it faster.

What the Update will change:

All Worlds are now hosted as a local Multiplayer world, with the Player being able to choose between "private", "friends only" and "public" and also having a self control value that determines how much calculation is done by the Client and how much is done by the Server

Players can create and select skins to distinguish between each other

Player skins have several layers to better represent features such as stature, armor, hair and other distinguishing factors

The UI got an overhaul to not look like the standard unity UI as much

All Models were overhauled to better represent a unique artstyle instead of just lack of modelling talent

Items are now held differently according to their type, for example spears are now held over the head, to make them clipping into the ground less likely

What is still to do/fix:

The layers of the skin have not yet been completely implemented and can't be used in the pre release

Some items are held wrong, because of the new Models and the items now being held at custom positions according to their type

Around ten of the new Item Models and most of the new Breakable and Structure Models are still missing

Some sounds for actions are still missing or could use reworking

A few other bugs, such as the position of the player being reset after rejoining and the items not being rendered, without doing an action like swapping hands, dropping an item or crafting

To gain access to the pre release use the beta code "AlrekPublicBeta", if you want to report a bug, you can do so either on the Discord Server or in the Steam Community Hub. Please be aware that we can not guarantee the safety of savefiles that have been created on a pre release version.

Shortly after this Devlog a new prerelease version will be published.