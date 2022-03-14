Meet the major update 14032022.

From now until the stabilization of the situation in Ukraine, I will transfer half of the money raised from the sale of the game to charity!
Update Composition=>
- NEW:
New unit anti-tank helicopter Locust (replica AN-1)
New explosive death effects
New materials for the Millenia A1 car as well as different types of roof
Kassadi has a new weapon FELIN Famas
New model for anti-tank helicopter Scourge (replica AN-64)
New unit attack helicopter Cicada (replica Ka-52)
Added buildings to sandbox menu
The car Millenia A1 has a camera in the cabin
Location "Eden" is completely replaced with a new one. In the new location, test algorithms: asphalt getting wet from rain, volcanic activity, flyovers, and more. It turned out to be a real piece of paradise! In the future, "Eden" will be further supplemented.
- Fixed:
Fixed movement and animation speed for civilians
Fixed eviction blocking from a unit in story missions
Fixed server blocking in network operator mode
Fixed logic of S300 missiles
Fixed rocket logic for Kh-1
Fixed bombing on Lebed bomber (Tu-160 replica)
Fixed LOD levels for the car Millenia A1
Fixed tracking logic for the laser pointer
Fixed third person camera for Kassadi
Fixed player location logic for weather effects
Fixed blocking the use of "Nova" equipment "Kassadi".
Changed files in this update