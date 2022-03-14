Level Generator Rework - Big Content Update

Hello there

The level generator rework is finally ready. This is one of the biggest updates in the game. The work was time-consuming and complicated because it touches many aspects of the game, from small props to enemies and entire rooms.

I have focused right now on changing how the rooms are created and how much they can be modified by the generator. Thanks to more variables and more pre-calculations, the levels will not only be more interesting but also run much faster. This will allow to fill them with more content and it will open up new paths for development.

This is a very important update that will allow me to focus on other level-dependent elements such as enemy behavior or interaction with the world.

The update also includes fixes for enemies. Their positions are now completely randomized taking into account the layout and content of the rooms.

In addition to the improvements to the systems, new elements were also created from which levels can be built (walls, doors, obstacles, decorations).

Levels

All old levels (25) have been reworked and improved - more variants, more objects, and improved design

8 new levels have been added

Added new object categories (7 -> 14) - From micro props like a small pistol to much larger piles of materials or entire blockades that you will have to break through (corridor obstacles coming soon!).

Added 43 new interactive objects (28 -> 71)

Multiple door support - Levels randomize entry and exit from each possible door. Previously, only some levels had an inverted variant. Now, if there are 5 doors on the level, the generator can use each of them as an enter/exit.

Randomization of walls - This will allow differentiating the walls with small details that can play an important role (hole through which drones can fly in, ventilation, etc.)

Improved level resource management system - Levels load faster, take up less memory, run smoother and clean their resources better.

Improved lighting - Better transparency, prettier and faster for your PC

Enemies

Stationary enemies spawn - Enemies will be able to spawn in completely new places if the conditions allow them (obstacles, presence of other enemies, the slope of the terrain, etc.)

Hidden enemies spawn - Now, as optional opponents, they wait in secret for the right moment to surprise the player instead of simply jumping out of the walls when you enter the room.

Others

Increased performance (up to 100% - 300%) - Improved resource management on levels, optimization of effects, light, and physics.

The door generation system has been rebuilt - Doors are now very important in resource management. They are prepared to handle many more locks and variants (More door-cutting experience coming soon!)

A new version of the magnetic lock has been added

A new door variant has been added

Fixed enemies accidentally activating before entering the room

Be aware, such a large update can cause a lot of new bugs. I try to fix them all regularly. If something is wrong, let me know in the comments and I will take care of it immediately.

Big updates are sometimes necessary, but I think small updates with playable content work better. I will try to focus on them now. The new systems now give me a lot of opportunities to add new gameplay stuff.