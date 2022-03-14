Variety and boss update

ADDED - Each round has a specific variation called a round type

ADDED - 8 new round types

ADDED - Boss levels, that are slightly harder than usual and give double coins

ADDED - Pause screen displays the round type as well

FIXED - Magnetism level 1 is too strong

New types of rounds

Below are the new types of rounds that exist ingame.

Normal rounds:

Regular difficulty, progressively getting harder. Slight variation such as amount of ordering needed, number of towers, colours, and double towers.

Spare rounds:

Colours will spawn that don't have a tower to be placed on, so you will have to work around them to get everything in order.

Less spawner rounds:

Hurry up! Each tower movement results in less colours, because more colours are going into the ground than are coming up. You may end up unable to complete the round due to shortage.

Speed round

The pressure is on, there is very little time on the clock between each movement, so you must keep on your toes to ensure all the towers remain stable.

Sweat rounds

Similar to speed rounds, but more involved. There is still lots of time on the clock, but it doesn't seem like enough.

Messy rounds

Way more colour towers to deal with, who made this mess?

Bare rounds:

Give your mind a break, as there are lots of free slots to place colours.

Far rounds:

You'll burn a lot of calories here, as the towers all seem to be really far away from each other.

Cramped rounds

With very little space to work with on the towers, you will need to think hard to get everything in order.

Boss:

Substantially harder level, with any combination of the above themes, cranked up to maximum intensity. You may need to use some items to survive this level. You will be rewarded with extra coins.