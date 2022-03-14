Major updates! - Dog Clicker v1.0.0

Hello players!

Welcome to the first major update of Dog Clicker, version 1.0.0!

This update includes many changes to how your game data is handled and stored, along with changes to the UI to include new elements! A full list of updates can be viewed below!

Along with this patch, we will be transitioning out of early access and into a full release!

What does this mean for previous players?

Due to the changes on how data is handled and stored, all previous user data will be lost.

We know this may upset some players, and in the case that you are affected by this and would like compensation please feel free to send us an email with your new Player ID attached (this can be found within the settings menu in the game).

Players who were affected will be compensated with 1,000 gems to give them a boost if they so please.

You can send us an email at support@altozose.com .

Patch Notes

Gameplay Changes

Tokens will no longer go negative after reaching a certain point.

Previous issues causing certain dogs to be lost has been resolved.

Achievements are slowly being added and rolled out, giving players certain goals to reach within the game.

Gems are now purchasable through the in-game store.

Various small balance changes.

UI Changes