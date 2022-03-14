Version 0.15.2 release notes

Added faction based card back cosmetics

You can now block props/players from the social menu

You now have to look at the mute button on your wrist for it to toggle when its tapped

Deck menu is now increased from 4 columns to 6 columns when you have more than 4 rows of decks

Added a forgot password page to login

Player customization was moved next to the private room door

Server performance improvements

Number of available servers now automatically scale up and down. This should not affect normal gameplay, let us know if you run into any issues connecting

Updated the season pass poster

Roles now have a nametag in game

Fixed being able to login with the same account when already online

Fixed being able to block dying creatures

Fixed a rare error during login saying unable to connect to the accounts server