Added faction based card back cosmetics
You can now block props/players from the social menu
You now have to look at the mute button on your wrist for it to toggle when its tapped
Deck menu is now increased from 4 columns to 6 columns when you have more than 4 rows of decks
Added a forgot password page to login
Player customization was moved next to the private room door
Server performance improvements
Number of available servers now automatically scale up and down. This should not affect normal gameplay, let us know if you run into any issues connecting
Updated the season pass poster
Roles now have a nametag in game
Fixed being able to login with the same account when already online
Fixed being able to block dying creatures
Fixed a rare error during login saying unable to connect to the accounts server
Cards & Tankards update for 14 March 2022
Version 0.15.2 release notes
