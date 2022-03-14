 Skip to content

Shadow Arena update for 14 March 2022

March 14 (Mon) Update Details

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the updates made to Shadow Arena during the client update on March 14 (Mon).

  • Patch Size: 22.86MB (Approx)

Check out all the details below, and we will see you in the arena!

■ Fixes & Improvements
  • Fixed the issue where the client would close when entering the arena.

Click the link above to view the known issues that are currently being investigated by the developers. We are currently working to resolve these issues, and we will update players through the linked page as soon as an issue is resolved.

Thank you.

