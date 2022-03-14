Hey everyone!

As it was pointed out in the Community Hub by players, it was often happening that Drones, either in Drone Waves or as smaller groups, moved so much to the side that the multiplier was lost.

This is, of course, not the ideal behaviour - so this was fixed alongside with more fixes and some small balancing changes.

There was also another important change! For many players it was frustrating to completely lose the multiplier - and in some circumstances it can happen pretty quickly.

That caused the feeling that the run was already lost and worth nothing.

To counter this, the multiplier will now decay instead of instantly reset.

You will now have two seconds where the multiplier decays until it hits zero.

Cheers

Raffa

Patch 1.0.7 - Patch notes

Features and Changes:

Added the Multiplier decay - The Multiplier will now degrade over two seconds.

Pressing 'B' / 'Square' on the gamepad now skips the upgrade screen.

The rumble setting in the options menu now works like intented.

Meteroids now can't exit the play area anymore.

Drones will not exit the play area and will also always spawn inside the play area.

On Easy Mode, it will take longer before the first Drone or Meteroid waves appear.

Performance was increased a bit overall.

Balancing:

Ship Class Pulse Blaster: The main weapons "Penetration" upgrade will now deal bonus damage to Meteroids based on its level.

Ship Class Spreadshot: The main weapons homing ability was removed.

Ship Class Railgun: The main weapons charging is now more obvious and emits a distinctive sound when fully charged. The railgun will also deal bonus damage to Meteroids.

Ship Class Railgun: The beam width was increased.

Shielder Enemies will take longer to recharge their shield skill.

Optimized the homing capabilities of Micro Missiles and Hunterswarm Missiles

A Meteroid will take longer to destroy itself on ramming things.

The players Convoy Freighters will be able to apply much more pushback the a Meteroid

Bugfixes: