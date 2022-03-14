Telepath Tactics Liberated is out!

Hey there, tactics fans! I am deeply excited to announce that Telepath Tactics Liberated is now finally available to purchase! After all these years spent getting the game ready for launch in a brand-new 3D engine, it feels incredible to finally have it out and available for you all to play. I really hope that you love it!

I'm not done, of course. I still have a few things I'd like to add over the coming weeks--finalizing gamepad support, creating a PVP mode for the main campaign, supporting browsing and downloading of new campaigns from in-game, and--if there's demand for it--perhaps even expanded local multiplayer. Is there something you'd especially like to see in the game? Let me know in the forums.

In the meantime, if you're enjoying the game, please make sure to give it a review! Those make a huge difference as far as game visibility. The more folks that see it, the more resources I'll have with which to keep making awesome stuff for you all going forward. 🙂

That's all I've got. For now, I leave you with the launch trailer:

Yours in tactics,

Craig