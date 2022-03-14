Kowi Ishto: Battle of Akonoli - Update 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8364273 · Last edited 14 March 2022 – 03:32:06 UTC by Wendy

. . . Message Incoming

Gameplay

Some of the Enemy Spawner's time to spawn enemies has been reduced and the number of enemy spawners in certain boss levels have been reduced.

Some placements of Enemies have been adjusted.

To improve the gameplay, some levels have been removed.

Note: Level changes might have an effect on Save Files if your last save was on one of these Levels. This would not have been done, if the game had an established player base. This was done to make the game more enjoyable.

The fire rate for the Players have been adjusted to be slower.

The Huge Bullet Power Up has been changed to a slower fire rate and has a hit point of 5 instead of 2.

Both Fire Rate Power Ups have been slowed down.

Player takes damage if hitting an enemy with the player ship.

Minor changes to dialog.

GUI

Some minor graphical improvements to certain bullets, Character Portraits and enemies have been made.

The change on the bullets having an outline from the last announcement, have been changed back to their original look.

The Huge Bullet Power Up sprite has been changed.

Other various changes.

Bug Reports

If you encounter any bugs, glitches or issues playing the game after this update, please post in the Feedback, Bug & Glitch Reports

End of communication . . .