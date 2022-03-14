 Skip to content

Otteretto update for 14 March 2022

Version 3.1: The Note-Taking Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's here! By popular demand, you can now take notes (like in Puzzle Mode) in every game mode!

Note-taking mode is handy for planning out long palindromes without having to hold the whole thing in your head. You don't even need to trace them manually; if your notes form a valid palindrome, you can pop it with a single click!

Full patch notes:

  • Added note-taking in all game modes (enable it in the options menu)
  • Added "clear all notes" button in the pause menu
  • Added sound effects for taking notes
  • Added new hotkeys for taking notes: CTRL/CMD to toggle note-taking, and spacebar to pop a drawn palindrome
  • Fixed an issue where the achievement for clearing the first level on your first move would sometimes not trigger

