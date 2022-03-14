Version 3.1: The Note-Taking Update

It's here! By popular demand, you can now take notes (like in Puzzle Mode) in every game mode!
Note-taking mode is handy for planning out long palindromes without having to hold the whole thing in your head. You don't even need to trace them manually; if your notes form a valid palindrome, you can pop it with a single click!
Full patch notes:
- Added note-taking in all game modes (enable it in the options menu)
- Added "clear all notes" button in the pause menu
- Added sound effects for taking notes
- Added new hotkeys for taking notes: CTRL/CMD to toggle note-taking, and spacebar to pop a drawn palindrome
- Fixed an issue where the achievement for clearing the first level on your first move would sometimes not trigger
Changed files in this update