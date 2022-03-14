UPDATE 0.6.3 AVAILABLE NOW

It has been quite some time since I have posted a formal update description, but I think now is the perfect time. Since the last update, there have been quite a few adjustments.

New Card Types

There are 2 brand new card types that work together.

Body Part Target Cards

Heal Cards

In order to heal specific body parts from damage, you must combine a Heal card with the appropriate Body Part Target card. All of these cards can be found in the Loose Cards section of the store.

Wrestling and Card Types

Up until version 0.6, Card Types were merely aesthetic. Cards did not behave differently based on them being Submission, Powerhouse, Highflying, etc. Well, that is no more! Each wrestler now comes with their own wrestling style that can be set in the Create a Wrestler bio screen. Your wrestling style will now also affect the cards that you use. For instance, a Powerhouse wrestler will not be rewarded as handsomely for using a Highflying card opposed to a Powerhouse card. The buffs are small for now, but I'd love to see how this alters gameplay going forward before making adjustments.

New Wrestlers

Back in 2015, I made a commitment to local wrestlers in Detroit that I would put them in a wrestling game. Back then, I was not equipped with the knowledge or resources to do so. With the reception of Mark Out so far, I though it the perfect time to finally bring these characters into the game. There are a total of 6 wrestlers, each with their own wrestling style. Since these models were crafted years ago, these wrestlers are not editable. Along with the wrestlers, there is a brand new XICW arena inspired by the local Detroit promotion.

I hope that you all enjoy these updates as we continue to target the 1.0 release. Some things I want to tackle next are:

-Cleaning up poses that look wonky since replacing character models

-Adjust/Create SFX for weapons

-Replace fans with different models

-Add commentary

-Add Story Mode (1.0) release

If you see anything urgent before then, please alert me!