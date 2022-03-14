 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

DANCEHALLBRAWL update for 14 March 2022

Version 0.3!

Share · View all patches · Build 8363711 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes:
Version 0.3:
-Added a new level: GLITCHIKA! Showcasing a new gamemode: TURN-STYLE
-Added more to the info tab to help newer players learn the controls
-Still no sound effects :( i make them all myself so please be a little more patient with me.
-Added a new ability...SPECIALS!! You now have a "Special Chain" (Or Special Bar) and you can now do special versions of certain moves!
-Made the Death Screen look better.

-Made several visual changes to polish up transitions and improve
the look of several UI elements.
-There is some New opening dialougue when you start a New Game.
-And more little things to improve the state of the game.
-Stay tuned for Version 0.4!

Changed files in this update

DANCEHALLBRAWL Content Depot 1872251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.