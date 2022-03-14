Update Notes:
Version 0.3:
-Added a new level: GLITCHIKA! Showcasing a new gamemode: TURN-STYLE
-Added more to the info tab to help newer players learn the controls
-Still no sound effects :( i make them all myself so please be a little more patient with me.
-Added a new ability...SPECIALS!! You now have a "Special Chain" (Or Special Bar) and you can now do special versions of certain moves!
-Made the Death Screen look better.
-Made several visual changes to polish up transitions and improve
the look of several UI elements.
-There is some New opening dialougue when you start a New Game.
-And more little things to improve the state of the game.
-Stay tuned for Version 0.4!
Changed files in this update