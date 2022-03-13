Fixes and New Score Boards

1.0.5 Saturday, February 12, 2022

1 Fixed selector switch change from 2 to 3 position sprite missing bug

2 Added level complete for Marble Sort

3 Fixed device menu and control panel interference

4 Added x-ray style photocell to detect specific objects

5 Added ability for regular photocells to detect a second target type

6 Added digital score board with counter to 999

7 Added level completes for Box Painter, and Box Stacker

8 Fixed some jamming areas of Box Stacker free rollers and pusher

9 Improved resolution for some textures

10 Fixed bugs related to deleting compare blocks

11 Fixed visibility of copy and math blocks when scrolling

12 Fixed visibility of items scrolled above/below ladder when restoring from full screen mode (Ctrl + L)

13 Fixed stage IO menu clicks near control panel not registering when panel minimized

14 Fixed deleting 3D dynamic objects remove from physics engine

Digital Score Board, now found in the Box Painter and Box Stacker machines:



Seven Segment Display, now found in the Marble Sort machine:

