Go Egg Hunting on the Seven Seas with Spring Sailing!

Across March and April, we’re celebrating with the Paper Pirates Seasonal Celebration, Spring Sailing! Running from 15th March - 12th April, celebrate the season of spring with a festival of eggs, bunnies, and a whole host of seasonal goodies in Paper Pirates!

Seasonal Trait: The Spring Chicken

Joining Paper Pirates for the duration of Spring Sailing is the seasonal trait, The Spring Chicken! Play a trait game, and one of the crew may find themselves with this happy-go-lucky, seasonal appropriate trait.

Each day, when The Spring Chicken is not the Captain, they will spring forward one rank of the crew at the start of the event phase! This happens even if there's no other event taking place! What seems like a blessing may be a curse - watch out if you're a ghostly Spring Chicken and you're almost next to The Sensitive...

The Grand Spring Egg Hunt

Every day during Spring Sailing the crew will be challenged to an Egg Hunt by our very own Rabbot! They've hidden a number of eggs all throughout Paper Pirates for you to find - they could be in any of the menu screens, or even in-game! Find your quota each day, and you'll be able to open a special Spring Sailing surprise.

There's two outfits, for a combined total of ten items, to collect through The Grand Spring Egg Hunt. Make sure to check for eggs every day, and get ready to dress up!

Limited Time Costumes

During Spring Sailing, Sam Sherbot and Nat O'Bother have some new customisation options available to unlock in the Shop Ship! If you buy a customisation option during Spring Sailing, you can use it all year round - but the items will be disappearing from sale when the event is over, so don’t delay and buy today!

The full list of outfit items available during Spring Sailing is:

Outfit Shop

Faces - Animal (Bee)

Faces - Animal (Easter Bunny)

Faces - Face Paint (Egg)

Faces - Face Paint (Striped)

Faces - Face Paint (Spotted)

Faces - Face Paint (Bee)

Hands - Animal (Bee)

Hands - Animal (Easter Bunny)

Hands - Spring

Accessories - Earring (Bee)

Accessories - Earring (Daisy)

Shirts - Animal (Bee)

Shirts - Animal (Easter Bunny)

Shirts - Forest Top

Coats - Egg

Coats - Egg (Rainbow)

Coats - Raincoat

Jacket - Overalls (Upper)

Belts - Umbrella

Legs - Overalls (Lower)

Legs - Animal (Bee)

Legs - Animal (Easter Bunny)

Legs - Forest Skirt

Feet - Animal (Bee)

Feet - Animal (Easter Bunny)

Feet - Slippers (Rabbit)

Feet - Spring

Ship Shop

Sails - Egg Sails

Hull - Spring Hull

Additionally, during Spring Sailing, pirates have access to five unique hats, available to everyone in voyages started during the event. Once the event’s over, the hats will disappear from your collection until next year, so be sure to wear them while you can!

The “Lucky Egg Hunt” Event!

Go on a sailing adventure during Spring Sailing, and each day there is a chance you may encounter the “Lucky Egg Hunt” event. A random member of the crew gets to pick one egg out of a selection. The eggs all contain events, and whichever egg they choose will instantly trigger that event! All the other pirates on the boat will get a clue, showing them a picture of an egg, and a description of the event that will happen. Make sure you communicate to the egg hunter to let them know what might happen for each egg - but watch out for the ghosts, who might give you a bad description, or tell you fibs about the event squirreled away inside!

Spring Celebrations in the Photo Booth

To celebrate Spring Sailing, there are two limited-time Foils available in the Photo Booth, in the Captain’s Log. Take the opportunity to snap your favourite pirate templates, and share any pics you take!

Spring Sailing Bot

Invite bots into your game during Spring Sailing, and you may encounter Rabbot - our very own pirate-y Easter Bunny, out to help you uncover eggs at sea! Rabbot will only join your games during Spring Sailing, so take the chance to meet them now before they hop away to hibernate for the rest of the year!