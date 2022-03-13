That's right, for the first time in a while, we have a new map! Check it out (the tree was getting a little crowded, so it's in the city!)

There are also some new Spring cosmetics! I didn't finish all of them in time, so there'll be a few new ones coming in the next few days. I've been working really hard at the new map, so I didn't have as much time to work on cosmetics. Regardless, I hope you enjoy what's there and look forward to more!

Notes:

new mountain map

updated sliding mechanics

new spring cosmetics (with more to come) replacing household cosmetics