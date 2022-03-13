 Skip to content

Gorilla Tag update for 13 March 2022

Mountain Map!

That's right, for the first time in a while, we have a new map! Check it out (the tree was getting a little crowded, so it's in the city!)

There are also some new Spring cosmetics! I didn't finish all of them in time, so there'll be a few new ones coming in the next few days. I've been working really hard at the new map, so I didn't have as much time to work on cosmetics. Regardless, I hope you enjoy what's there and look forward to more!

Notes:

new mountain map
updated sliding mechanics
new spring cosmetics (with more to come) replacing household cosmetics

Changed files in this update

