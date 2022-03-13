Early Access 0.13.35

Important improvements:
Minarology added!
Now you can raise the level of mineralogy! The effects will be effective even if the consultation from the menu is not yet available.
Various fixes and improvements:
formulas that are not lost once used such as potions
added map
correct starting wood, now one wood is needed for pickaxe and ax instead of 2
updated monster designs
updated map resources
event correction
modification of the energy system
now herbs give energy when consumed
Changed files in this update