Early Quest 2 update for 13 March 2022

Early Access 0.13.35

Build 8363183 · Last edited by Wendy

Important improvements:
Minarology added!
Now you can raise the level of mineralogy! The effects will be effective even if the consultation from the menu is not yet available.

Various fixes and improvements:
formulas that are not lost once used such as potions
added map
correct starting wood, now one wood is needed for pickaxe and ax instead of 2
updated monster designs
updated map resources
event correction
modification of the energy system
now herbs give energy when consumed

