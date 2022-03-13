New patch in publicbeta (v142)

Hello, I've released a new patch in publicbeta. This is one of those "fixing bugs in the previous patch" patches, along with other miscellanea:
- Stop graves with satphones in them from being deleted
- Fix for hugs not working through locked gates when trying to bribe a guard with them
- Don't say such and such are a great couple if one is dead. Say they were a great couple.
- You have to hold the button when kicking someone from your community
- Limit approval/disapproval gained from cannibalism
- Fix for breakup speech triggering with the wrong people
- Fix for farmers depositing gifted stew in buildings
- Error message if you try to cook manually without emptying your pot first
- Some tweaks and fixes to the friendship quests
- Default to High graphics quality setting
- Another action menu optimization
- Gender option on equipment, for languages with gendered nouns
- Korean and Brazilian Portuguese translation updates
- Crash fix
What's this publicbeta thing?
v142 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:
- Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable
- If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them
- If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".
To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".
Changed depots in private branch