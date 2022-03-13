New patch in publicbeta (v142)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, I've released a new patch in publicbeta. This is one of those "fixing bugs in the previous patch" patches, along with other miscellanea:

Stop graves with satphones in them from being deleted

Fix for hugs not working through locked gates when trying to bribe a guard with them

Don't say such and such are a great couple if one is dead. Say they were a great couple.

You have to hold the button when kicking someone from your community

Limit approval/disapproval gained from cannibalism

Fix for breakup speech triggering with the wrong people

Fix for farmers depositing gifted stew in buildings

Error message if you try to cook manually without emptying your pot first

Some tweaks and fixes to the friendship quests

Default to High graphics quality setting

Another action menu optimization

Gender option on equipment, for languages with gendered nouns

Korean and Brazilian Portuguese translation updates

Crash fix

What's this publicbeta thing?

v142 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".