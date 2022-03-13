 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Survivalist: Invisible Strain update for 13 March 2022

New patch in publicbeta (v142)

Share · View all patches · Build 8363149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, I've released a new patch in publicbeta. This is one of those "fixing bugs in the previous patch" patches, along with other miscellanea:

  • Stop graves with satphones in them from being deleted
  • Fix for hugs not working through locked gates when trying to bribe a guard with them
  • Don't say such and such are a great couple if one is dead. Say they were a great couple.
  • You have to hold the button when kicking someone from your community
  • Limit approval/disapproval gained from cannibalism
  • Fix for breakup speech triggering with the wrong people
  • Fix for farmers depositing gifted stew in buildings
  • Error message if you try to cook manually without emptying your pot first
  • Some tweaks and fixes to the friendship quests
  • Default to High graphics quality setting
  • Another action menu optimization
  • Gender option on equipment, for languages with gendered nouns
  • Korean and Brazilian Portuguese translation updates
  • Crash fix
What's this publicbeta thing?

v142 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

  • Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable
  • If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them
  • If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".

Changed depots in private branch

View more data in app history for build 8363149
Survivalist: Invisible Strain Content Depot 1054511
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.