Terrain Update Released

Hello controllers!
The first major update of Air Traffic is live now!
Terrain Update Includes new mechanics and new map Denver.
Thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Elevation
Real-world elevation data added to all 6 maps. Now aircraft will crash on the terrain. This new mechanic could limit your available airspace indirectly in some maps, like Los Angeles and Kansai.
Vertical separation is reduced from 2,000ft to 1,000ft.
Denver
Denver International Airport is situated 5,433ft above sea level and close proximity to The Rocky Mountains. The maximum altitude is increased from 15,000ft to 18,000ft.
1.1 Changelog
- Added elevation mechanic.
- Added difficulty setting.
- Added Denver International Airport (KDEN).
- Fixed: Airlines data in Kansai are incorrect.
- Fixed - Sometimes the game will crash when loading the save game.
- Fixed - Statistics is not fully saved.
- Fixed - The color of slope not always updated after takeoff.
Changed files in this update