Terrain Update Released

Hello controllers!

The first major update of Air Traffic is live now!

Terrain Update Includes new mechanics and new map Denver.

Thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Elevation





Real-world elevation data added to all 6 maps. Now aircraft will crash on the terrain. This new mechanic could limit your available airspace indirectly in some maps, like Los Angeles and Kansai.

Vertical separation is reduced from 2,000ft to 1,000ft.

Denver



Denver International Airport is situated 5,433ft above sea level and close proximity to The Rocky Mountains. The maximum altitude is increased from 15,000ft to 18,000ft.

1.1 Changelog