Updated to 1.69

The next Celtreos patch is live!

“Keep Weapons After Death” Option

This new option makes the game easier by allowing you to keep any collected weapons after you lose a ship. (The “Preserver” power-up does not appear in this mode, since it would have no effect.) Note that weapons still change if you choose another weapon array after a boss fight ends.

“Don’t Switch to New Weapons” Option

This new option prevents your weapon from automatically switching when receiving a weapon power-up (although the new weapon does enter your rotation and you can switch to it manually).