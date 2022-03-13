 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Celtreos update for 13 March 2022

Updated to 1.69

Share · View all patches · Build 8362941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The next Celtreos patch is live!

“Keep Weapons After Death” Option

This new option makes the game easier by allowing you to keep any collected weapons after you lose a ship.  (The “Preserver” power-up does not appear in this mode, since it would have no effect.)  Note that weapons still change if you choose another weapon array after a boss fight ends.

“Don’t Switch to New Weapons” Option

This new option prevents your weapon from automatically switching when receiving a weapon power-up (although the new weapon does enter your rotation and you can switch to it manually).

Changed files in this update

Celtreos Content Depot 1065901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.