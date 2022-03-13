Huge Update! New character, VOCs, Ultras, Styles and more!

Hi everyone!

We hope that you're having a great weekend!

Today is the day! Our first major update ever since the end of Early Access has arrived!

Let's get straight to it!

Introducing... YVEN

Yven is the second in command at Azure Shield. Del's right hand man and what many see as the strongest man in Anikka. Shrouded in mystery his abilities heavily differ from any other power previously seen in this world. His mighty crystals serve only one purpose:

Let Del re-awaken the Godi in order to destroy them for good.



His ability and his ultra VOC work together in tandem.

Yvens ability lets him carry 3 shards with him that he shares with any entity that gets hit by one of his attacks.

His Ultra VOC spawns a crystal that affects anyone carrying these shards - depending on the number of shards the effect gets stronger or weaker.

The effect of the crystal is determined by the last VOC-Type Yven used.

Control:

Strike:

Effect:

Guard:

We hope you'll enjoy playing as Yven! He certainly is geared towards highly skilled players that can work with a lot of set-ups for their strategies!

New VOCs

Gigantree and Inksplash are here to shake up the game!

Gigantree creates grass panels around itself through an unshakeable and unmovable tree, while Inksplash is a new way to blind your enemies and deal damage to them at the same time!



7 New Styles!!

Here are our three favorites:

Treasure

With the "Treasure" style you can wrap up a nice gift for your enemies... and watch it blow up in their face!



Mindgame

The "Mindgame" Style forces any entity hit by it to use the VOC you've styled with it!



Ninja

With the "Ninja" Style you switch places with an entity on the field and let it use your VOC for you!

We can't wait to see how you will use these VOCs in the future!

The following characters have received completely overhauled Ultra Vocs!

*** Punk

QT

Greed

Cherry

Jeremy

Bombarbara

AV.atar**

The Punks Ultra VOC changes as soon as they enter their "Determined" phase after reaching 0 HP!

This makes it the ultimate "comeback" move!



**

New Maps!

**

4 new multiplayer maps have been added! Parallelogram, Rainy Day, Fiery Palace and Electric Danger!

Two of these maps incorporate Noises into their design for the first time ever in EndCycle VS!





New font and dialogue boxes!

We have polished ALL in-game fonts and added speech bubbles to give each interaction in the game more flair!

New and improved Adventure mode!

Thorughout your adventures you'll now be able to stumble upon special events that are character-specific and give you additional advantages/challenges throughout your entire run!

We've also included new enemy formations and re-balanced all encounters to properly scale with your progress creating an immensily improved flow!

The starting/continue screen has received an overhaul as well!



Plus take a look at this flashy new boss-death animation!



Nice.

Battle Start Dialogues!

At the start of battles characters will now spout unique interactions depending on which characters are facing each other! These comments can be disabled for the multiplayer!



Every character has received battle-win messages to really bring their victory home!



UI changes!

Changes big and small across the bord making EndCycle VS smoother to look at than ever before!



Tutorials!

Our boy Fin will teach you all about creating your own Attacks, Dialogues, Campaigns, and even Battles all within the EndCycle VS Toolbox!

Stream

To celebrate this update we are having ourselves a nice long community stream tomorrow!

Join us 7PM GMT to go over all these big (and little) changes together and play against/with me using all the new toys we gave you guys!

Join us on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/12b3games

Here is the full changelog!

+ New immersive dialogue boxes that are on top of battle! + Completely revamped and added high-resolution fonts! + VOC Pack Characters are now visible on pack select screen + New Final Boss theme! + CPUs in Online multiplayer and offline Versus can now be customized + Tons of additions and improvements to the Adventure Mode: + Reworked adventure new game / loading screen + New boss defeat animation + New character-based encounter depending on player + Shops can now sell normal VOCs! * Changed Noise encounters to start easy but become tougher with each zone + Unlocked characters now have descriptions when selecting them! * Improved support for international keyboard layouts + New Character: Yven - Azure Shield's second in command! + Shrouded in mystery with unique crystal abilities + Place Crystal Shards on enemies by hiting them with attacks! + Activate the Ultra VOC to make the shards explode! + Depending on the last-VOC, the Ultra VOC effect will differ! + Completely revamped some character's ultras! + Crimson Punk - Standing Proud: Gets help from other punks for a punching combo! + Azure Agent - Specialist: Now rushes towards enemy before creating explosion! + Jeremy - Pieces: Added simple helper and revamped attack pattern! + AV.atar - Rhinestone Ripple: Charge up Ultra to unleash splitting data wave! + Q.T. - Mech Rhythm: Now shoots multiple projectiles from nozzle diagonally! + Bombarbara - Wretch Trigger: Now drops special Bomboyages where user explodes! * Fin - Courage: Now instantly heals up 200 health * Bella - Infinity Slash: Now can only try targeting up to 5 times * Sofa Sogood - Green Haze: Reduced poison duration to increase poison DPS * Greed - Gooey Stream: Reduced amount of rushes to 3 but increased power * Fossil Fuel - Mass Extinction: Now also unleashes four fireballs * Cherry - Calorie Bombs: Changes shape and pattern of ice cream balls + VOCs: + Lv4 Gigantree: Creates immovable tree creating grass panels! + Lv3 InkSplash: Splashes T pattern in front with blinding ink! * Lv2 BackFlash: Crush 0% -> 15% * Lv2 ChronoRip: Crush 0% -> 10% * Lv3 FireGate: Can now only stop 5 projectiles instead of 1000 damage worth * Lv2 Showstopper: Speed decrease 50% / 3 sec. -> 75% / 5 sec., Crush 0% -> 10% * Lv2 Virus: Poison duration 25% / 15 sec. -> 25% / 8 sec. * Lv3 WickedScreen: Duration 3 sec. -> 2.4 sec. * Ice panels now freeze entities on top if entity is hit by a water attack * Revamped VOC designs to look more like cards + Styles: + Lv1 Ninja Style - Disguises with adjacent object and makes it attack! + Lv1 Sand Style - Places sand panel on target position + Lv1 Lava Style - Places lava panel on target position + Lv1 Grab Style - Takes over one panel when using attack + Lv0 Storm Style - Rushes forward before using attack + Lv0 Escape Style - Rushes backward after using attack + Lv0 Treasure Style - Wraps VOC in loot box that activates when hit! + Revamped all style icons! * Replaced some styles with more unique and fun alternatives! * Lv0 Rush-Up > Lv0 Storm * Lv0 Rush-Down > Lv0 Escape * Lv0 Tense > Lv0 Treasure * Lv0 Alarmed > Lv0 Mindgame * Lv0 Slow > Lv0 Counter * Lv1 Flinch > Lv1 Sand * Lv1 Fast > Lv1 Lava * Lv1 Neutral > Lv1 Grab + Toolbox: + Added Campaign Tutorial + Added Dialogues Tutorial + Added Battle scenario Tutorial + Added VOC / Attack tutorial + New debug command system that enables dev commands for modding!

That's it for this update!

We still have many more ideas for EndCycle VS that you will get to experience very soon!

Can't wait for you all to see them!

Love,

Daniel and Gal - 12B3 Games