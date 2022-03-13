Praying Mantis Survival Major Improvements - Easier & more fun!

The next series of updates for "Nature & Life - Drunk On Nectar" is underway!

Today's update brings a vastly improved experience for the Praying Mantis Survival release.

The Mantis is now easier to play, control and survive with, so please do give the Mantis Survival another playthrough now :)

A full video series will be uploaded soon, but below is a summary of what this update brings.

Mantis Flying & Hunting made much easier

Mantis now emits far less vibrations, visibility to prey. This makes it easy for players to quickly fly from plant to plant and prepare to ambush prey upon landing.

Flight speed increased - Mantis' minimum and maximum flight speed both have been significantly increased

Flight acceleration doubled - Mantis can acquire its maximum flight speed more swiftly now!

Flight stamina increasd - for easier flying and more fun in the air!

Ambush System - Significant Improvements

Ambush pose now confers significant strike range bonus! In addition to camouflage this now provides players with a great incentive for using ambush instead of direct attacks.

Direct attacks (single left click) are now permitted for Mantis while at close proximity to prey. Players are no longer forced to use the ambush mechanic every time!

"Chem grit" system improvements

Chemical odors (accrued from consumption) are now greatly reduced.

Players are now provided with an explicit alert when a prey smells you, informing you that body odour levels are significantly high and that Grooming is needed :)

New Chem Filters - "Prey Only"

Pressing the C key now allows players to filter out chemical visions to "prey only" for predators or between Fauna and Flora for others.

The game now explicitly informs players of the active chemical filter through the HUD.

New chem filters such as "Predator Only" are also arriving in upcoming updates :)

Several updates have been planned for the game, below is a quick roadmap:

Unlockable difficulty modes for Praying Mantis Survival

Players will be be able to unlock "Medium" and "Hard" difficulty modes once they finish the Survival challenge once. While the current update is designed to be friendly to new players, the higher modes will satisfy experienced players far more and will require players to fully master various gameplay mechanics and thus provide maximum challenge and fun! :) In-Game Video Library update

A comprehensive in-game video library is planned that will allow player to easily look at reference videos for every single quest, mechanic or tutorial in the game. This will help players who may be stuck at a certain quest or are simply curious to learn the fastest or most efficient ways to complete a quest or lifecycle :) Praying Mantis Lifecycles update

As the second installation of the game's Praying Mantis release Lifecycles for the Mantis is still planned and a top priority for the game at this time. Subspecies - roster expansion update

New varieties of Butterflies, Jumping Spiders, Praying Mantis, Grasshoppers, etc will be added to the game introducing a "subspecies" concept that will add immense interest, depth and variety to the existing creatures and their individual survival or lifecycle modes. Subspecies is not a purely visual or cosmetic update - major gameplay changes including body size, life behavior and other unique subspecies characteristics will provide a completely new experience of each existing major species :) This will be accompanied by a complete overhaul of the game menu, species selection screen as well.

Thank You!

That's it for this update, but stay tuned for more news as there's a lot of fun planned this summer for fans of Nature & Life - Drunk On Nectar! :)

Thank you for your interest, patronage and love as always! :)

With heartfelt Thanks, Gratitude and Love,