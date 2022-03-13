 Skip to content

Days with Ophelia: The Girl From Wind City update for 13 March 2022

We will be officially released on 3/24! and new product announcements

Good day to all Liiivie people:
Thank you for your support during EA, we will switch to the official release on 3/24

At the same time preview our new pure love project "Ghost Girl Rasling"

This is a sad love story about a talented girl "Rasling" with excellent working ability, who became a ghost after an accidental death, and fall in love with "Mofft", the only man in the world who can see and touch her.

Stay tuned

Twitter:
@WeissGarden

Discord:
https://discord.gg/rpFSfnY
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/weissgarden

