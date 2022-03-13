We will be officially released on 3/24! and new product announcements

Good day to all Liiivie people:

Thank you for your support during EA, we will switch to the official release on 3/24

At the same time preview our new pure love project "Ghost Girl Rasling"

This is a sad love story about a talented girl "Rasling" with excellent working ability, who became a ghost after an accidental death, and fall in love with "Mofft", the only man in the world who can see and touch her.

Stay tuned

