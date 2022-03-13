Update v0.8.1

Hi everyone! Sorry, we have received some complaints about the game bugs upon the release of version 0.8.0.

We fixed the following problems:

-Fixed Dungeon unable to start, have opened inventory page which can't be closed.

-Fixed talk with Devil Lord in the demon castle will freeze the game.

-Remove testing quest.

-Enable to escape the dungeon(If you are stuck in the dungeon) by pressing "C" key.

We will continue fixing the other problems and update as soon as possible.

We also received some complaints about can't successfully load the save file.

If you encounter this problem, please find your save files at the following location:

C:/Users/<your_username>/AppData/LocalLow/SpiritWing/Reincarnated As Monster

Please send all the saved files with the number(eg: auto-save file number will be 0 then you need to zip the following files: save0,savechara0,saveeq0 and savefile0 ) to tckiat88@gmail.com, we will check the problem as soon as possible.

Thank you for supporting us!