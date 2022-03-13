Update, Version 20220313

English

#########Content##############

[Ghost of Kyiv] The mini-game can now start from the outer title menu. (But, unlike the mini-game in the game story. There is no reward when launching it from the outer title menu.)

[Ghost of Kyiv] You can now choose different jets. (They are just costumes for now.)

New item: N95 Mask.

As there is the biggest ever COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai right now, N95 Masks can now be purchased in Liu's Hospital.

It's a very mundane item. However, sometimes even mundane items can have prefixes to do great things. Stay safe!

#########System###############

Made the selection window of the outer title menu wider.

Some game data loading flow changes. It shall allow Ghost of Kyiv can be launched before most of the game data is initialized.

Some code optimization for Ghost of Kyiv.

简体中文

#########Content##############

【基辅的幽灵】现在可以从外界面直接启动。（但是，从这里启动不会有在游戏剧情中的奖励。）

【基辅的幽灵】现在可以选择不同的战机。（目前只是外观不同。）

新物品：N95口罩

由于神圣黄浦江两岸及崇明岛联合帝国目前正在爆发当地有史以来最严重的新冠疫情，所以疁城人民医院现在开始贩卖N95口罩。

这只是很普通的物品。但是有时就算最普通的物品也能都有词缀。并且完成伟大的事情。诸君，保重！

#########System###############

外界面的选项边框扩大。

修改了游戏数据的读取顺序，使基辅的幽灵可以在大部分游戏数据读取完毕前载入。

对基辅的幽灵部分代码进行了一些优化。