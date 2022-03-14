Update 21: Community Update I

"Community Update I".

Change Log

Added new MP game mode: Domination

Added new MP Map: 2v2 Suburbs

Added new MP Map: 3v3 Factory

Added BT-7A

Added BT-10

Added Sdkfz 250/3

Added Sdkfz 250/11

Added new vision feature for sdkfz 250/3 Commander

Added 2.8cm Pzb41

Added new model for T28

Added platform for Unit Formations (Line abreast formation is the only one for now)

Added new terrain types: Thick Forest (all units except infantry are blocked) and Slope (greately reduced mobility).

Added "slow_on_crush" to wooden electrical poles

Added 3 smoke shells to StuG 3 Ausf.B inventory

Added new overhead helper icons for small arms AT weapons (currently in easy and normal difficulty offline)

Added many new squad overhead icon types for easier read-ability and better understanding of specific unit.

Added kettenkrad_eng to conquest

Added that mid and late war periods are labelled with the historical years they belong to.

Added missing hatch/door sounds to new vehicles

Added rear smoke generator to the Stu.IG. 33B

Added new units to MP bot purchase scripts

Added missing penal soldier portrait

Added BT7A to Multiplayer for mid war in the irregular doctrine, tier 1, replacing DshK Stand

Added DshK Stand to mid war standard units

Added Sd.kfz.250/3 to Multiplayer for mid and late war in the respective offensive doctrines

Added puddle trench stamp

Added new 1st person sight for 28mm_pzb41

Added missing spanish localization

Added a second HE ammo for the German 105 and gave it to the StuH42. The StuH can shoot both, but will come equipped with the new one Not tagged to be priority over AP and HEAT shells

Added passenger seats to BT5 and BT2 Tanks

Added new Command units to conquest as part of the branch for Call-In Stages 2-5

Added some new animations for the sdkfz250a series

Updated infantry cover in trenches to be more natural and friendly for the player.

Updated minimap style for more realistic cartography and easier readibility.

Updated font in multiplayer buy menu to fit longer unit names.

Updated some parts of Spanish localization.

Updated penetration stats of 76mm_kt26 to be of shrapnel shell (T-28, BT7A).

Updated ranges for direct-fire tank guns: Reduced the difference in max range between the most powerful guns and the least, in order to soften the capability gap in tank combat between tanks of different technology tiers. Medium tanks can come closer to counter heavies more effectively.

Updated wooden posts to not fall over when set on fire

Updated ammo preference for vehicles when targeting cannons to prefer HE above all other ammo types for player units

Updated Multiplayer flag points with ammo resupply zones to resupply all ammo types and not just small arms.

Updated Conquest Tech Tree to be more readable and improve progression logic

Updated Vehicle costs in Conquest to match Multiplayer costs

Updated factory ground pipe 3d models with destructibility

Updated generic btr vehicle view (sdkfz231)

Updated conquest icons for command squads

Updated soviet inscription decals

Fixed netcode bug where running over certain entities stopping vehicles when it shouldn't. Fix includes changes to interaction_entity scripts.

Fixed missing weather options for 3v3_barrikady in battle zones

Fixed non-convex roof volumes for sov_2st_build1

Fixed engine hatch repair animations for T34 and SU series tanks

Fixed these cannons ability to zero in when gun stops rotating. Work-around fix "reset" no longer needed: 105mm_lefh18, 150mm_sig33, 47mm_pakt, 75mm_legebig18, 75mm_legbig18_snow, 45mm_m37, 45mm_m42, 76mm_m43

Fixed bug with 20mm_flak30 sometimes not firing

Fixed pivot bone issues that could may have affected weapon firing for: 37mm_61k, blitz3_6_flak30, 37mm_flak37

Fixed color matching of Ba-64 texture

Fixed airborne selection sprites

Fixed altitude haze MP Farmland

Fixed MP Map Valley borders by adding details to them

Fixed mobility defines so Goliath tank variants cannot "sprint" to 25kph.

Fixed collide-able settings for volumes on generic_ruin_0# buildings

Fixed Italian localization error for weather settings on 1v1_riverbank

Fixed props for hedgehog service entity

Fixed season texture on construction of sandbags and engineering props

Fixed error in larger explosion fx related to scale

Fixed fuel type and various stats for T28

Increased accuracy of StuG 3 Ausf.B main gun

Increased accuracy of ML-20

Increased rotation speed of MG's on Sdkfz251 halftracks

Removed unhistorical Nato symbols from the "Ace of Swords" loading screen

Note for modders

You should update your interaction codes to make use of all the novel features and improvements. The gun files have also been modified and will require changing the names of some of the defines. If your mod has a custom set/pather.set, it will need updating with the latest terrain types.

If you require technical assistance to make your mods work, write us in the Workshop Discussions

We also have the previous game version in the beta options in the game, for players to revert temporarily if they wish to play their mods until the authors update them.