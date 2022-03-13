Beta 1 out in Unstable branch

Share · View all patches · Build 8362147 · Last edited 13 March 2022 – 13:26:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta 1 is finally out for you to test!

Click here to see how to join the Unstable branch.

Alpha 11 saves are compatible but will not take full advantage of new features.

Major changes

Add-ons



You can now release products for your products, for maximum productivity!

Improved utility system



The utility system has been massively improved with more options to generate and store electricity.

Biking



Your workers will now be able to bike to work and smell bad in the process.

Lead designers



There's a new class of employee in the game, which has huge effects on your products and your HR.

Hardware designs



You no longer have to imagine what your products will look like in the hands of your customers.

Hiring pools and traits



It's now much easier to find the exact employee you want, but also harder to find tons of them. Plus each employee have unique quirks.

Multiple founders



You no longer have to start your company off alone.

Better reviews



No more run-on sentences, you get 3 simple sentences to sum up your product, but with a little more flair than before.

Improved building



You can now drag walls and plop down room prefabs in existing rooms.

Better notifications



Notifications are now grouped and easier to manage.



Upgrade the tech of your products and manage patching schedules.

Furniture editor



You can now edit furniture mods using an in-game visual editor.

Patch notes

Changes

Added add-ons, which are extra products that can be developed and sold for a software or hardware product

Added software updates, which allows increasing the tech level of a product to extend its life, and updates are now required to release bug fixes

Added subscription-based software

Added lead designers

Added hardware design system, so each hardware product's look can be customized and randomly generated, also moddable

Overhauled hiring with a limited hiring pool that refreshes every month and paying to filter applicants, instead of unlocking more information

Overhauled employee traits, there are currently 30 traits and the game picks 2 good and 2 bad or 1 good, 1 neutral and 1 bad based on employee personality

You can now have up to 4 founders when you start a new company

Overhauled utility values and prices, added details in finance window, added more ways to generate and store electricity and added gas for the central heating unit

Overhauled product reviews, you now get 3 reviews from various reviewers that focus on specific aspects of the product and company

Added new product launch window for easy overview of reviews and post release actions

Improved rectangle room building and added wall dragging tool

You can now place single room blueprints or duplicates inside existing rooms and it will automatically be split if necessary

Overhauled notification system and look, issue messages now stick around until they are fixed

Made it prohibitively slow to make large scale products with very few employees

Added bikes, body odour and bathing

Added firefighters

Perishable prices have been adjusted to account for each portion representing one month's worth of portions

Drastically increased cost of renting

Drastically increased dividend percentage

Product loss has been renamed to expenses

Added expenses breakdown for player products in product detail window

Gross product revenue is now calculated correctly by not subtracting royalties, distribution cuts, etc. which is now included as expenses

ISP and server electricity costs are now calculated as an expense

Improved character customization UX

You can now view what each difficulty setting does in the new game screen

Removed follower cap when marketing in design and alpha phases

Level 3 developer specializations now adds a speed increase

Close window shortcut now works on all windows with an X button, instead of just non-modal windows

Added error message if printers or assemblers are sending components to the wrong place

Improved incompatible assembly line message

Assembly line grouping can now cross pallet connections, though components still aren't valid on pallets

Added automatic component assembler load balancing at the receiving end, so sending components to assemblers at different rates won't back them up as easily

Founder's effectiveness is now affected by more things

Added button to duplicate a team

Added ability for HR to auto-prioritize specializations based on active tasks

You can now scroll to zoom in manufacturing graph

Added ability to deactivate distribution deals on demand

All companies will now start selling stocks, instead of only companies in need of funds

AI companies going bankrupt before acquisition by the player will now try to course correct

Some employee moods now decay when they are home as well

Products are now archived (still viewable) after 10 years with no activity, to improve performance and reduce save file size

Solar panel now generates income from surpluss production

Added right side garage port

Improved performance of manufacturing overlay

Added level 3 game feature "Reverse Uno"

Lowered volume of UI reverb when placing stuff in bad acoustic environments

Bunch of optimizations

Modding

Added an in-game editor for furniture mods

Added warning about modded furniture with highly detailed models in Mod Window (Also modded furniture can now have LODs using LOD1 and LOD2 in Models table)

The SoftwareType.Category label has been removed from the game

Specialization features can now be forced for a subset of software categories and while having an unlock date

Company names now contain a randomly generated word, and split up computer, console and phone name generation

Added mod loading times to mod window in main menu

Added the % modulo operator to SIPL

Fixes