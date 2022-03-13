Beta 1 out in Unstable branch

Beta 1 is finally out for you to test!
Click here to see how to join the Unstable branch.
Alpha 11 saves are compatible but will not take full advantage of new features.
Major changes
Add-ons
You can now release products for your products, for maximum productivity!
Improved utility system
The utility system has been massively improved with more options to generate and store electricity.
Biking
Your workers will now be able to bike to work and smell bad in the process.
Lead designers
There's a new class of employee in the game, which has huge effects on your products and your HR.
Hardware designs
You no longer have to imagine what your products will look like in the hands of your customers.
Hiring pools and traits
It's now much easier to find the exact employee you want, but also harder to find tons of them. Plus each employee have unique quirks.
Multiple founders
You no longer have to start your company off alone.
Better reviews
No more run-on sentences, you get 3 simple sentences to sum up your product, but with a little more flair than before.
Improved building
You can now drag walls and plop down room prefabs in existing rooms.
Better notifications
Notifications are now grouped and easier to manage.
Updates
Upgrade the tech of your products and manage patching schedules.
Furniture editor
You can now edit furniture mods using an in-game visual editor.
Patch notes
Changes
- Added add-ons, which are extra products that can be developed and sold for a software or hardware product
- Added software updates, which allows increasing the tech level of a product to extend its life, and updates are now required to release bug fixes
- Added subscription-based software
- Added lead designers
- Added hardware design system, so each hardware product's look can be customized and randomly generated, also moddable
- Overhauled hiring with a limited hiring pool that refreshes every month and paying to filter applicants, instead of unlocking more information
- Overhauled employee traits, there are currently 30 traits and the game picks 2 good and 2 bad or 1 good, 1 neutral and 1 bad based on employee personality
- You can now have up to 4 founders when you start a new company
- Overhauled utility values and prices, added details in finance window, added more ways to generate and store electricity and added gas for the central heating unit
- Overhauled product reviews, you now get 3 reviews from various reviewers that focus on specific aspects of the product and company
- Added new product launch window for easy overview of reviews and post release actions
- Improved rectangle room building and added wall dragging tool
- You can now place single room blueprints or duplicates inside existing rooms and it will automatically be split if necessary
- Overhauled notification system and look, issue messages now stick around until they are fixed
- Made it prohibitively slow to make large scale products with very few employees
- Added bikes, body odour and bathing
- Added firefighters
- Perishable prices have been adjusted to account for each portion representing one month's worth of portions
- Drastically increased cost of renting
- Drastically increased dividend percentage
- Product loss has been renamed to expenses
- Added expenses breakdown for player products in product detail window
- Gross product revenue is now calculated correctly by not subtracting royalties, distribution cuts, etc. which is now included as expenses
- ISP and server electricity costs are now calculated as an expense
- Improved character customization UX
- You can now view what each difficulty setting does in the new game screen
- Removed follower cap when marketing in design and alpha phases
- Level 3 developer specializations now adds a speed increase
- Close window shortcut now works on all windows with an X button, instead of just non-modal windows
- Added error message if printers or assemblers are sending components to the wrong place
- Improved incompatible assembly line message
- Assembly line grouping can now cross pallet connections, though components still aren't valid on pallets
- Added automatic component assembler load balancing at the receiving end, so sending components to assemblers at different rates won't back them up as easily
- Founder's effectiveness is now affected by more things
- Added button to duplicate a team
- Added ability for HR to auto-prioritize specializations based on active tasks
- You can now scroll to zoom in manufacturing graph
- Added ability to deactivate distribution deals on demand
- All companies will now start selling stocks, instead of only companies in need of funds
- AI companies going bankrupt before acquisition by the player will now try to course correct
- Some employee moods now decay when they are home as well
- Products are now archived (still viewable) after 10 years with no activity, to improve performance and reduce save file size
- Solar panel now generates income from surpluss production
- Added right side garage port
- Improved performance of manufacturing overlay
- Added level 3 game feature "Reverse Uno"
- Lowered volume of UI reverb when placing stuff in bad acoustic environments
- Bunch of optimizations
Modding
- Added an in-game editor for furniture mods
- Added warning about modded furniture with highly detailed models in Mod Window (Also modded furniture can now have LODs using LOD1 and LOD2 in Models table)
- The SoftwareType.Category label has been removed from the game
- Specialization features can now be forced for a subset of software categories and while having an unlock date
- Company names now contain a randomly generated word, and split up computer, console and phone name generation
- Added mod loading times to mod window in main menu
- Added the % modulo operator to SIPL
Fixes
- Fixed pillar to room tool clicking through UI
- Improved precision of wall curve tool and fixed it breaking on very long walls
- Fixed being able to profit off digital distribution even if server capacity isn't there
- Fixed patent work being invalidated if another company researched tech that was older than the one being patented
- Fixed rooms being marked as not accessible if you had to cross the same room twice to get there, due to blocking furniture
- Fixed language combo not refreshing immediately when loading language from Localizor
- Fixed it being almost impossible to get level 3 Service specs when hiring
- You no longer lose reputation by not working on a support or marketing deal accepted after 8 AM on the first day
- Fixed grass not updating immediatly after placing, moving or destroying furniture that should remove the grass
- Fixed AI porting their products to operating systems that have unrealistically high license prices
- Fixed employee being assigned to unreachable furniture error popping up on load because team assignment graph hadn't finished generating
- Fixed cases of burglars getting stuck if they had decided on something to steal but their path was reset in the meantime for whatever reason
- Fixed cases of fire inspectors requiring fire alarms or sprinklers in outdoor areas
- Fixed employees beeing too picky about when to wait in line and when to use a neighbouring object, causing them to wait too long for a toilet
- Fixed quaterly and yearly report not summing up correctly depending on current date
- Fixed AI releasing products right after 00 on the last day of a month causing the game to show their sales as if they were from 1 month in the future
- Rooms that are inaccessible due to team assignment will now show error outside of build mode as well
- Pallets will now complain about being unreachable if they are blocked in and have no conveyor output
- Fixed rotation of corner carpets when flipping rooms, but this time remembered to actually save changes to carpet prefabs
- Fixed "Infinity" being a valid price for products
- Fixed employees not aging in thumbnails
- Fixed splitting and merging rooms while nav mesh was rebuilding causing race conditions
- Fixed programmer+artist employees working slower on features that only require one or the other, if code and art still needed work in other features
- Fixed new blueprints not working when downloaded from steam workshop
- Fixed company's stock reaching 0% or less due to rounding error
- Fixed employee thoughts not being updated at same rate as they were affected, causing them to flicker with many active employees
- Fixed cases of printers continuing to print components from tasks that have been unassigned from their assembly line
- Fixed game breaking when mirroring cloned rooms with roofs attached
- Reduced 2x SSAA + SSR effect on GPU
- Fixed interaction triggered furniture sound effect players having the wrong distance setting, making them audible from further away
