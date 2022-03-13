New Game Mode

A new SUPER EASY game mode has been added to the game:

▪ SUPER EASY Crazy Fun mode!

▪ The mode is created from scratch. All game locations have been completely redesigned and simplified.

▪ It has become 9,000 times easier to play. The game almost passes itself ;)

▪ Your Kitty now has UNLIMITED bombs that can be placed absolutely everywhere without restrictions!

▪ There are no movable spikes on the levels now.

▪ Cannons shoot much slower, and somewhere they don't exist at all.

▪ The number of regular spikes has been reduced.

▪ Reduced the number of enemies.

▪ No traps.

▪ Weak Mini-Bosses.

▪ There is no counter-timer.

▪ The Boss remained the same as at the difficulty level "Normal". Because the Boss has its own unique game mechanics. But this is a spoiler and I won't reveal it to you! :P

▪ In Easy Mode, some achievements for completing Story levels are disabled. Leaderboards are also unavailable.

▪ Statistics are fully available in Easy Mode.

▪ The level selector has been redesigned to match the new Crazy Fun game mode.

▪ New interface for Easy difficulty in Story mode.

▪ I remind you that the difficulty can be switched at any time in the SETTINGS!

Gamepads and puzzles:

▪ Changed the control of Gamepads in puzzles to Normal difficulty.

▪ Added and simplified control of Gamepads in puzzles on Easy difficulty.

▪ Added three new backgrounds for Puzzles.

Settings:

▪ A very convenient section has been added to the Settings to change the complexity. Each difficulty now has a description and hints. Difficulty is now more comfortable to change.

▪ In the Settings, the "Controls" section has become more beautiful.

Story Mode:

▪ Replaced some backgrounds in the Story mode.

▪ The "Normal" difficulty has been completely rebalanced. Now this is the main and recommended difficulty for the first pass.

▪ Added different colors of level numbers and timer for different difficulties, so that you instantly understand at what level of difficulty you are playing.

Localization:

▪ English: All localization has been completely updated.

▪ Chinese: The Main menu and Settings menu have been completely redesigned and localized.

▪ Chinese: a new description of the Easy Difficulty mode has been localized. Localized hint about the possibility of changing the complexity in the settings.

▪ Chinese: Localization of statistics and other elements will continue to improve in future updates.

▪ Spanish: a new description of the Easy Difficulty mode has been localized. Localized hint about the possibility of changing the complexity in the settings.

Many other minor changes and fixes:

▪ In order not to overload the news, I will not describe minor technical and imperceptible changes to the eye. But a lot of work has been done these days. Many thanks to all those who report bugs and problems! Thank you, dear players, thanks to you the game is getting better!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1764810/TitTok_2/

Write about bugs and errors on the forum, I will fix everything: Bugs and other problems

A live support chat with the developer is also available: TitTok Live Support