Screen sharing function integrated

A beta version of NFJJ plus, an integrated screen sharing function, has been released.

You can now easily use the same functions as Net Friend Capi Capture.

It will take a long time to install at the first startup, but please be patient.

Inside is a Microsoft Edge browser for embedding programs.

Please be assured that it is not a suspicious item.

I think it will be about the same speed as when using Capi Caputure on Edge.

If Microsoft works hard, the function will be improved semi-automatically.

Do your best Microsoft!

The function is more complicated, so please let me know if it doesn't work ...