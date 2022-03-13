 Skip to content

Net Friend Joy Joypad update for 13 March 2022

Screen sharing function integrated

Share · View all patches · Build 8362025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A beta version of NFJJ plus, an integrated screen sharing function, has been released.
You can now easily use the same functions as Net Friend Capi Capture.

It will take a long time to install at the first startup, but please be patient.
Inside is a Microsoft Edge browser for embedding programs.
Please be assured that it is not a suspicious item.
I think it will be about the same speed as when using Capi Caputure on Edge.
If Microsoft works hard, the function will be improved semi-automatically.

Do your best Microsoft!

The function is more complicated, so please let me know if it doesn't work ...

Changed files in this update

Net Content Depot 1830531
