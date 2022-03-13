Screen sharing function integrated

A beta version of NFJJ plus, an integrated screen sharing function, has been released.
You can now easily use the same functions as Net Friend Capi Capture.
It will take a long time to install at the first startup, but please be patient.
Inside is a Microsoft Edge browser for embedding programs.
Please be assured that it is not a suspicious item.
I think it will be about the same speed as when using Capi Caputure on Edge.
If Microsoft works hard, the function will be improved semi-automatically.
Do your best Microsoft!
The function is more complicated, so please let me know if it doesn't work ...
Changed files in this update