Fixed missing pilots bug (not sure if it was only one bug)

Fixed multiple minor bugs

Fixed bug 1662

Removed the ability to change the full screen mode

(started working on my own solution)

Added the ability to select individual mechs and issue commands to them

Improved mech AI, increased the impact of pilot decisions

Improved stress mechanic

Changed how monsters spawn

Improved map optimization

Added walls destruction

Added live minimap and a button to open it

Added new enemy, the spawner. Creates monsters.

Monsters no longer spawn in walls

Added new terrain effect, slowdown circle

Removed colour haze effect. Caused the battle map to blink

Turrets have been added to all maps

Caterpillars with resources have been added to all maps

Removed the accrual of resources at the end of the mission

Major balance changes: mech repair, monster stats, weapons, armour, stress, self-destruct.

Updated research tree text

I recommend to start a new game.

You can continue old save in oneversionback branch.

Sorry for the long absence.