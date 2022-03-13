 Skip to content

Mech Engineer update for 13 March 2022

Update 35

Fixed missing pilots bug (not sure if it was only one bug)
Fixed multiple minor bugs
Fixed bug 1662
Removed the ability to change the full screen mode
(started working on my own solution)

Added the ability to select individual mechs and issue commands to them
Improved mech AI, increased the impact of pilot decisions
Improved stress mechanic
Changed how monsters spawn
Improved map optimization
Added walls destruction
Added live minimap and a button to open it
Added new enemy, the spawner. Creates monsters.
Monsters no longer spawn in walls
Added new terrain effect, slowdown circle
Removed colour haze effect. Caused the battle map to blink
Turrets have been added to all maps
Caterpillars with resources have been added to all maps
Removed the accrual of resources at the end of the mission
Major balance changes: mech repair, monster stats, weapons, armour, stress, self-destruct.
Updated research tree text

I recommend to start a new game.
You can continue old save in oneversionback branch.

Sorry for the long absence.

