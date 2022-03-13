 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ナツノカナタ update for 13 March 2022

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.8 released

Share · View all patches · Build 8361779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.8 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Added functionality]
The current number of items used as materials is now displayed when confirming craft details.
A confirmation dialog box has been added when progressing through an episode from the "Story" screen.

[Bug fixes]
Fixed a problem in which the episode progression condition would sometimes return to an unfulfilled condition when a character episode occurred after the episode progression condition was fulfilled.

[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.
Some episode progress conditions were adjusted.
Parameters of some enemies were adjusted.

Changed files in this update

ナツノカナタ Content Windows 64bit Depot 1684661
  • Loading history…
ナツノカナタ Content Windows 32bit Depot 1684662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.