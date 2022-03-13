natsuno-kanata ver0.6.8 released

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.8 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Added functionality]

The current number of items used as materials is now displayed when confirming craft details.

A confirmation dialog box has been added when progressing through an episode from the "Story" screen.

[Bug fixes]

Fixed a problem in which the episode progression condition would sometimes return to an unfulfilled condition when a character episode occurred after the episode progression condition was fulfilled.

[Adjustments]

Some text has been adjusted.

Some episode progress conditions were adjusted.

Parameters of some enemies were adjusted.